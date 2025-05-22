Anzeige
22.05.2025 18:48 Uhr
Nature's Best: Are you getting enough B12? Nature's Best reveals why 'normal' might not be enough

Finanznachrichten News
  • Low B12 levels linked to cognitive decline and increased dementia risk
  • 'Normal' levels may still be insufficient for optimal cognitive health
  • B12 combined with folic acid can reduce homocysteine levels by 36%

LONDON, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent research has highlighted the significant role of vitamin B12 in maintaining neurological health.

A collaborative study by the UK's Quadram Institute and the University of California, found that vitamin B12 levels considered 'normal' may still be insufficient to prevent cognitive decline.

Results showed that those with lower B12 levels, though still within the standard normal range, exhibited slower cognitive and visual processing speeds.

Additionally, these individuals had more white matter lesions on the brain, which are associated with dementia and stroke risk.

Further research has revealed that B12, when combined with folic acid, reduced total homocysteine concentrations by 36% and improvements in memory performance.

High homocysteine levels are a cause for concern and can contribute to an increased risk of Alzheimer's disease, cardiovascular disease, and blood clots.

In addition to supporting homocysteine levels and cognitive function, research has also linked optimal B12 levels to a range of other potential health benefits, including:

  • Lower the risk of developing depression by 51% in older adults
  • Increase testosterone concentrations in men with infertility
  • Support the treatment and management of type 2 diabetes
  • Alleviate symptoms of chronic fatigue in individuals with fibromyalgia
  • Reduce the risk of macular degeneration

Pauline Peh, Brand Lead from leading UK supplement brand Nature's Best, said, "Vitamin B12 is an incredibly important nutrient that supports more than our brain and nerve health.

"We are learning that even B12 levels that are within the 'normal' range, might still not be sufficient enough for optimal cognitive function, particularly in older adults or individuals following plant-based diets."

"If you're struggling to meet the recommended 1.5 micrograms of vitamin B12 a day, there are some simple ways to increase your intake, like consuming more meat, fish, and fortified cereals, or considering a high-quality B12 supplement."

"These compelling findings reinforce that B12 isn't just important; it's essential for maintaining cognitive, nerve, and overall health."

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/are-you-getting-enough-b12-natures-best-reveals-why-normal-might-not-be-enough-302463501.html

