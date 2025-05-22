Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2025) - Momcozy, a leading global brand in maternity and baby care, is proud to present its newest innovations at ABC Kids Expo 2025, taking place May 21-23 at Las Vegas. At Booth #110, Momcozy is showcasing a broad range of new products alongside fan favorites at this influential trade event.





Momcozy Showcases Latest Innovations at ABC Kids Expo 2025

First Offline Debut: Momcozy's Thinnest Wearable Breast Pump

Making its first in-person appearance since launching in March, the Momcozy Air 1 Ultra-Slim Breast Pump is the thinnest wearable breast pump on the market[1], measuring just 2.4 inches thick-nearly 22% thinner than Momcozy's Mobile Flow. Its ultra-slim design and whisper-quiet motor combine to deliver an unprecedented level of discreet pumping experience.

Air 1 also features the industry's 1st transparent top-view design, allowing for easier alignment and milk volume monitoring. Its storage case doubles as a wireless charging station and, together with the pump, provides power for up to 15 sessions per charge.

"From Air 1, to Mobile Flow and Mobile Style , we continue to empower mothers to pump confidently anywhere through human-centered innovation," said Alan Cawley, senior sales director at Momcozy.

Introducing: The All-New Abdomen Solution

Momcozy also highlights its newly launched Ergowrap Postpartum Belly Band, complementing the brand's Ergonest Maternity Belly Band to offer a comprehensive abdomen solution for mothers. Engineered with the patented Ergonest Support Structure, these bands help alleviate lower back pain, and provide comfortable support for daily activities, standing, and exercise.

Also on display is the CoolFit Nursing Bra Collection, released just last week. Designed for moms prone to overheating and sweating, the bras feature advanced Jelly Strip and seamless composite technology that adapt comfortably to changing breast shapes during pregnancy and breastfeeding.

A New Lineup of Smart Babycare Essentials

Momcozy introduces a variety of new babycare products, including:

Upgraded 2-in-1 Electric Nasal Aspirator: Equipped with powerful 65KPa hospital-grade suction and smart protection for effective nasal relief.

5-Inch Dual-Mode Smart Baby Monitor (BM04): Offers both Wi-Fi and non-Wi-Fi connectivity for flexible monitoring, safety alerts, and live sharing with up to 20 family members.

The brand is also showcasing popular products such as the ChangeGo Baby Stroller, a versatile stroller system that easily converts from a single to a double stroller, and even into a wagon. It supports 23 configurations with a variety of accessories, designed to grow with children from birth to age six.

Momcozy is rapidly expanding across retail, e-commerce, and medical channels worldwide. In the U.S., partnerships with Durable Medical Equipment (DME) providers allows eligible customers to access essentials like breast pumps through insurance, reinforcing the brand's commitment to innovation and accessibility.

Following the expo, all showcased products will be donated to Delivering Good, a nonprofit supporting at-risk children, families, and individuals. It's one more way Momcozy puts its values into action: making trusted maternity and baby care more accessible to families everywhere.

About Momcozy

Momcozy is a global mother and baby brand, serving over 3.6 million mothers in more than 60 countries and regions. Since 2018, we've evolved to meet the unique needs of moms and their families, offering a range of products from pregnancy through early motherhood, including wearable breast pumps, feeding gear, nursing bras, baby carriers, and more. As the Cozy Reformer, we always put moms first, delivering innovative solutions, comfort, and support to bring joy and ease to their journeys. Visit https://momcozy.com/ to learn more.

[1] Based on internal comparison of product thickness to the top 5 best-selling electric breast pumps on Amazon in the U.S., U.K., Germany, and France from Q1-Q3 2024.

