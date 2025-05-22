LIBRA Insurance Partners Receives iPipeline 2025 Excellence Award for Innovation and Industry Impact

Award recognizes LIBRA's leadership in digital transformation

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2025 / LIBRA Insurance Partners (LIBRA), the largest independently owned life insurance marketing organization (IMO) in the United States, has been named a recipient of iPipeline's 2025 Excellence Award. The award celebrates organizations that drive innovation, embrace transformation, and positively influence the future of the insurance industry through strategic leadership and technology advancement.

LIBRA Insurance Partners iPipeline Excellence Award 2025

LIBRA Insurance Partners Rick Buteau, SVP of Operations (center), accepts the 2025 iPipeline Excellence Award on stage during the Connections 2025 Conference, joined by Pat O'Donnell, CEO and Joe Yurich, Chief Revenue Officer of iPipeline

The honor was presented during the General Session at iPipeline's Connections 2025 conference on Wednesday, May 7. Rick Buteau, Senior Vice President of Operations, accepted the award on behalf of LIBRA.

"This recognition is a meaningful validation of the work we do on behalf of our LIBRA partner firms," said Rick Buteau, Senior Vice President of Operations at LIBRA Insurance Partners. "It reflects our commitment to listening to their input and turning that feedback into innovative initiatives that truly move our industry forward."

LIBRA was selected for its continued investment in digital innovation and for deepening its strategic partnership with iPipeline. Highlights include the advancement of the AFFIRM for Annuities solution, iPipeline's dynamic, digital order management and compliance platform designed to streamline and automate the annuity sales process, and proprietary system integrations that provide LIBRA firms with enhanced insight, efficiency, and long-term value.

"This award reflects the strength of the relationship between LIBRA and iPipeline-one rooted in shared values and a clear commitment to the future," said Bill Shelow, CLU®, ChFC®, CPCU®, LLIF, President and CEO of LIBRA Insurance Partners. "Together, we've shifted from a vendor-customer dynamic to a true partnership that allows us to influence positive change across the BGA landscape."

The iPipeline Excellence Award is a prestigious recognition presented annually at the Connections Conference, a flagship event that brings together top leaders in insurance, financial services, and wealth management. iPipeline, a global provider of integrated digital solutions serving over 100 carriers and 2,500 distributors, honors organizations that exemplify innovation, digital transformation, and strategic leadership across the industry.

This year, LIBRA received the 2025 BGA Excellence Award in recognition of its meaningful contributions to modernizing the life insurance landscape. Through its adoption of iPipeline's Agency Integrator platform, and other proprietary solutions, LIBRA has significantly advanced its digital infrastructure, enabling its 88 affiliated partner firms to streamline data across systems, enhance compliance and reporting capabilities for financial institution partners, and reduce manual processing and support scalable, tech-enabled growth.

LIBRA continues to lead industry-wide transformation by prioritizing initiatives that deliver measurable value to its member firms. The organization remains focused on building partnerships that create scalable, tech-forward solutions for its agencies and advisors.

LIBRA Insurance Partners believes in "the strength of many and the power of one," adopting a true partnership approach with each of its member firms. By joining LIBRA, partner agencies gain access to unmatched resources, proprietary products, and exclusive strategic relationships that will help them differentiate and expand their business. Key resources include:

exclusive facultative underwriting program with RGA Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA)

product white papers and benchmarking tools

a proprietary quick quoting and informal processing platform

proprietary Luxe Legacy GUL product

exclusive sales mastery program for wholesaler training and an exclusive underwriter academy for underwriter training

To learn more about LIBRA, visit www.LIBRAip.com

About LIBRA Insurance Partners (LIBRA)??

LIBRA Insurance Partners is?an insurance marketing organization dedicated to serving independent insurance producers, brokers, and financial institutions. Formerly known as LifeMark Partners and BRAMCO Financial Resources, and through the merger with Insurance Designers of America (IDA) in 2022,?the firm?exists to leverage strategic relationships, expertise, and innovation to expand life insurance?distribution for the benefit of all stakeholders. LIBRA Insurance Partners?is dedicated to the ongoing development and enhancement of resources to differentiate partner agencies from the competition. Its partner firms benefit from robust proprietary service offerings, unparalleled?partnership, product expertise, and access to industry-leading technologies and tools, including expansive underwriting support resources. To learn more about becoming a LIBRA partner firm, visit www.LIBRAip.com or call (410) 837-3022.

About iPipeline

iPipeline is a leading global provider of integrated digital solutions for the life insurance, annuities, and financial services industries. Its platform streamlines applications, processing, and workflows-from quote to commission-enhancing efficiency and compliance. Trusted by over 100 carriers and 2,500 distributors worldwide, iPipeline supports more than 500,000 advisors. A business unit of Roper Technologies (Nasdaq: ROP), iPipeline is committed to transforming the industry through innovation. For more information, please visit https://ipipeline.com/ .

Photo (left to right): Pat O'Donnell, CEO, iPipeline; Rick Buteau, Senior Vice President of Operations, LIBRA Insurance Partners; and Joe Yurich, Chief Revenue Officer, iPipeline.

SOURCE: LIBRA Insurance Partners

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/libra-insurance-partners-receives-ipipeline-2025-excellence-award-fo-1030913