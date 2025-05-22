A Parent Media Co. Inc.: Victory+ to Deliver Global Broadcast of 2025 Memorial Cup, Capping Breakout Season in Digital Live Sports Distribution

Scheduled from May 22 - June 1, the 2025 Memorial Cup will be streamed live worldwide (excluding Canada), as Victory+ expands its global footprint and redefines access to live hockey content.

DALLAS, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2025 / The premium, free, sports streaming service, Victory+, owned by A Parent Media Co. Inc. (APMC), will broadcast the 2025 Memorial Cup from Rimouski, Québec, globally (excluding Canada) on the digital platform. The Memorial Cup pits the playoff champion from the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), along with the host club, in a four-team round-robin tournament to determine the champion of the CHL.

This year's event will feature the Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL), Rimouski Océanic (QMJHL), Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL), and the London Knights (OHL), and it will mark a key moment in expanding the visibility of junior hockey through a modern, scalable distribution model.

Streaming the 2025 Memorial Cup continues the Victory+ commitment to opening up new international pathways for live sports content. By bringing the CHL to a global stage, the platform is accelerating fan discovery of the league's rising stars while building new audiences for the sport at large.

"Making the Memorial Cup available for free to global audiences is at the heart of our mission," said Neil Gruninger, President & CEO of APMC. "Victory+ was built to remove barriers, giving both lifelong fans and those discovering the sport for the first time easy access to live hockey. We believe the future of sports lies in accessibility, and this championship stream is another example of how we're delivering on that promise."

The broadcast follows a successful wave of WHL, OHL, and QMJHL playoff games on the platform, which drew strong engagement and underscored the demand for frictionless access to premium junior hockey. With more than 700 WHL games set for the upcoming season , Victory+ is scaling its coverage to meet growing demand while empowering leagues and rights holders with modern monetization tools and platform reach.

This event also serves as a capstone to a record-setting spring for the service. From the highly successful Texas Wins on Victory Day initiative to the record-breaking digital viewership during Round One of the NHL Playoffs featuring the Dallas Stars , Victory+ continues to establish itself as a leader in the future of live sports streaming.

For game schedules, exclusive content, and more information visit www.victoryplus.com .

For more information on the Memorial Cup, including on this year's tournament, please visit chl.ca/memorialcup .

ABOUT APMC and Victory+

A Parent Media Co. Inc. (APMC) is a media and technology company focused on providing innovative solutions to consumers and brands. APMC is a leader in Safe Streaming delivering an end-to-end solution to brands and platforms with an emphasis on unlocking incremental revenue. Utilizing proprietary streaming and monetization technologies, APMC reaches millions of homes globally through its products including Kidoodle.TV®, Dude Perfect Streaming Service, Glitch+, Victory+ and Safe Exchange. Victory+ a groundbreaking FREE end-to-end, direct to consumer, sports streaming service made for fans, by fans. Featuring free regional broadcasts of various sports teams including the Dallas Stars and Anaheim Ducks, Victory+ is also the home to a library of on-demand, premium sports-based, outdoors, and extreme sports content. Visit www.aparentmedia.com and www.victoryplus.com to learn more.

