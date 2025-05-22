Global Industrial Company to Participate in the William Blair 45th Annual Growth Stock Conference

PORT WASHINGTON, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2025 / Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC), a value-added national distributor of industrial equipment and supplies, today announced that management will participate in the William Blair Growth Stock Conference on June 4, 2025.

The Company will present at 2:20 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. The live broadcast and replay of the presentation will be made available via webcast, which can be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of Global Industrial's corporate website. Management will also host one-on-one meetings with investors on June 4, 2025.

About Global Industrial Company

Global Industrial Company (NYSE: GIC), through its operating subsidiaries, is a value-added distributor and source for industrial equipment and supplies. Leveraging over 75 years of experience, Global Industrial specializes in providing MRO solutions to businesses ranging from small to enterprise, and to the public sector. Global Industrial is committed to its customer-centric strategy and uses industry expertise, products from its Global Industrial Exclusive BrandsTM, and nationally known brands to provide customers with a breadth of offerings to meet their needs. At Global Industrial, "We Can Supply That®".

Investor/Media Contact:

Mike Smargiassi / Collin Dreizen

The Plunkett Group

212-739-6729

mike@theplunkettgroup.com / collin@theplunkettgroup.com

