Donnerstag, 22.05.2025
Neues Milliarden-Ziel im Kupfergürtel der Anden? Explorationspotenzial sprengt alle Erwartungen
22.05.2025 19:02 Uhr
Global Industrial Company to Participate in the William Blair 45th Annual Growth Stock Conference

ACCESS Newswire

PORT WASHINGTON, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2025 / Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC), a value-added national distributor of industrial equipment and supplies, today announced that management will participate in the William Blair Growth Stock Conference on June 4, 2025.

The Company will present at 2:20 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. The live broadcast and replay of the presentation will be made available via webcast, which can be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of Global Industrial's corporate website. Management will also host one-on-one meetings with investors on June 4, 2025.

About Global Industrial Company
Global Industrial Company (NYSE: GIC), through its operating subsidiaries, is a value-added distributor and source for industrial equipment and supplies. Leveraging over 75 years of experience, Global Industrial specializes in providing MRO solutions to businesses ranging from small to enterprise, and to the public sector. Global Industrial is committed to its customer-centric strategy and uses industry expertise, products from its Global Industrial Exclusive BrandsTM, and nationally known brands to provide customers with a breadth of offerings to meet their needs. At Global Industrial, "We Can Supply That®".

Investor/Media Contact:
Mike Smargiassi / Collin Dreizen
The Plunkett Group
212-739-6729
mike@theplunkettgroup.com / collin@theplunkettgroup.com

SOURCE: Global Industrial Company



