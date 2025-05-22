Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2025) - Babelio, a trusted name in toddler products, is presenting its core product lines at ABC Kids Expo 2025, held May 21-23 in Las Vegas. By sharing its thoughtfully developed products with leading retailers and industry professionals, Babelio aims to reinforce its presence in the baby and parenting sector and expand global visibility through designs grounded in real-life needs.

Founded in 2020 by a team with over a decade of experience in the U.S. baby product industry, Babelio quickly gained traction with families online, especially through Amazon. Today, its product portfolio spans multiple global marketplaces and diverse digital channels-including its official website and an expanding network of digital retail partners. With a primary presence in the U.S. market, Babelio has earned a growing reputation for products that are dependable, functional, and intuitively designed for daily parenting needs.

At this exhibition, Babelio's Safety product line features prominently at the booth with a focus on baby gates built for everyday homes, including:

Pressure Mounted Baby Gate (PressGuard Series)

Hardware Mounted, Trip-Free Baby Gate (Boundless Series)

Cat Door Baby Gate (CatPrivilege Series)

All three gate systems share core features such as auto-close, stay-open functionality, two-way swing, and a dual locking mechanism operable with one hand-offering a consistent balance of security and convenience across different home settings. These gate systems reflect Babelio's focus on creating safe, flexible home spaces without limiting a child's sense of exploration.

During the exhibition, Babelio will launch several news products. Studies have shown that sleeping can be one of the most challenging aspects of early parenting, and Babelio addresses this with its compact, travel-friendly white noise solution. Pocket Mini White Noise Sound Machine: This ultra-compact device delivers deep, immersive audio quality rarely found in similarly sized white noise machines. Whether used to aid sleep or soothe fussiness, the Pocket Mini helps create a peaceful environment wherever families go.

Other products include the Gallery Series Suction Baby Plate, tools for Outdoor Play and Feeding, Off-Roader Balance Bike, space-saving playpens, booster seats, carriers, slings, and swaddles-all prioritizing practicality, comfort, and clutter-free functionality.

This appearance at ABC Kids Expo 2025 is a powerful declaration by the Babelio in the baby and parenting sector .In the future, Babelio will continuously explore and innovate, and bring more healthy, safe, and effective baby products to global consumers, working together to create a new future for baby health.

About Babeilio

Babelio is built on the spirit of dependable fatherhood-steadfast, protective, and quietly empowering. The brand embraces the idea that great parenting means offering safe boundaries without limiting discovery. Through four product lines-Safety, Sleep, Outdoor, and Feeding-Babelio provides practical tools that support steps, sleep, and exploration, helping families navigate early childhood with clarity and confidence.

For more information, visit www.babeliobaby.com

