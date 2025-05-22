Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2025) - Highland Critical Minerals Corp. ("Highland" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it received a receipt on May 14, 2025 (the "Receipt") for its final long form prospectus dated May 9, 2025 (the "Final Prospectus"), filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Ontario and British Columbia. The Final Prospectus qualifies the distribution of 370,832 class A common shares of the Company (each, a "Common Share") issuable for no additional consideration upon the deemed exercise of an aggregate of 370,832 special warrants (the "Special Warrants"). The Special Warrants were issued on February 28, 2025, on a private placement basis pursuant to prospectus exemptions available under applicable securities legislation (the "Special Warrant Financing").

Pursuant to the Special Warrant Financing, the Company issued 370,832 Special Warrants at a price of $0.15 per Special Warrant for gross proceeds of $55,624.80. Each Special Warrant entitled the holder to acquire, without further payment, one Common Share. The terms of the Special Warrants provided that they were to be automatically converted at 4:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on the earlier of: (i) the date that is four months and a day following the closing date of the Special Warrant Financing; and (ii) the first business day following the date on which a final receipt was issued to the Company by the securities regulatory authorities in a Province of Canada.

As the Receipt was issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on May 14, 2025, an aggregate of 370,832 Special Warrants were automatically converted into 370,832 Common Shares on May 15, 2025.

ABOUT HIGHLAND CRITICAL MINERALS CORP.

Highland is a mineral exploration and development company. Its activities consist of acquiring and exploring, mining properties. It is anticipated that the Company will be mainly active in the field of mining exploration in Ontario, Canada and that a material part of the funds from subscriptions of the Special Warrants previously sold by the Company will be used in exploration work on the Church Property. For more information, please visit https://highlandcritical.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including, without limitation, those regarding closing of the offering, use of proceeds, filing of a preliminary and final prospectus, and any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words "believe", "expect", "aim", "intend", "plan", "continue", "will", "may", "would", "anticipate", "estimate", "forecast", "predict", "project", "seek", "should" or similar expressions or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events which are made in good faith and reflect the Company's current judgment regarding the direction of the business. These statements and assumptions are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law.

Disclaimer

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), or any securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States unless registered under the 1933 Act and any applicable securities laws of any state of the United States or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements is available.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

