AstraBit Launches Elite Trader Program to Set a New Standard in Copy Trading

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2025 / AstraBit has officially launched its Elite Trader Program, a system built to bring trust, accountability, and verified performance to the world of crypto copy trading.

From a simple, single interface, experienced traders can now trade across multiple integrated centralized and decentralized exchanges simultaneously, monetizing their expertise in the digital asset space. Followers can subscribe and automatically mirror those trades through the integrated exchange of their choice.

AstraBit is offering a new model prioritizing efficiency, fairness, transparency, and structure, because we believe innovation should not be lawless. The Elite Trader Program gives vetted, approved, and experienced traders the ability to share and monetize their trades, and allows subscribers to potentially benefit from their knowledge and experience.

"Our goal is to make crypto investment and copy trading accessible and accountable," said Cam Paulding, CMO of AstraBit. "With AstraBit approved Elite Traders, subscribers aren't blindly copying 'finfluencers' with potential ulterior motives. Subscribers can invest collaboratively with vetted, verified traders who have past track records of success."

Elite Traders must complete a rigorous application process and provide a verifiable trading history that will be analyzed by AstraBit's portfolio system and evaluated by our team of licensed professionals. AstraBit's goal is to ensure risk/return parameters are aligned with various investor objectives. Once approved, Elite Traders receive access to a personal admin dashboard where they can build, manage, and offer their services to subscribers.

Members benefit from AstraBit's curated marketplace of experienced traders and strategists. Every Elite Trader will undergo thorough review, to help give subscribers confidence that they're collaborating with serious traders, not anonymous accounts with no accountability.

"Elite Trader reflects what AstraBit stands for: transparency, credibility, and giving our members the tools to help them make more informed decisions," said Nicholas Bentivoglio, CEO and Co-Founder of AstraBit. "It's time for this space to mature and be accountable."

AstraBit is designed to give members and their financial professionals the tools and confidence to engage with the crypto space in a secure and structured way designed to bring integrity and opportunity to everyone.

The AstraBit Elite Trader Program is now accepting applications. To learn more or apply, visit https://elite.astrabit.io .

Disclaimer:

Crypto trading involves significant risk and may result in the loss of your capital. Past performance does not guarantee future results. AstraBit does not make any representations or warranties regarding expected returns or outcomes from the use of its platform or copy trading features. Users should conduct their own research and consider consulting with a licensed financial professional before making trading decisions or using any AstraBit product or service. Any return data provided by AstraBit is for informational processing only, and has not been audited by an independent third party.

About AstraBit:

AstraBit is a US-based, veteran owned and operated automated crypto trading, staking and portfolio management platform that connects to both centralized and decentralized exchanges. Built for investors and traders of all experience levels, AstraBit offers a unified system for bots, analytics, copy trading and more. AstraBit's core mission is focused on transparency, integrity, and accountability, because we believe innovation should not be lawless.

