Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 22.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neues Milliarden-Ziel im Kupfergürtel der Anden? Explorationspotenzial sprengt alle Erwartungen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
22.05.2025 19:26 Uhr
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AstraBit Launches Elite Trader Program to Set a New Standard in Copy Trading

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2025 / AstraBit has officially launched its Elite Trader Program, a system built to bring trust, accountability, and verified performance to the world of crypto copy trading.

From a simple, single interface, experienced traders can now trade across multiple integrated centralized and decentralized exchanges simultaneously, monetizing their expertise in the digital asset space. Followers can subscribe and automatically mirror those trades through the integrated exchange of their choice.

AstraBit is offering a new model prioritizing efficiency, fairness, transparency, and structure, because we believe innovation should not be lawless. The Elite Trader Program gives vetted, approved, and experienced traders the ability to share and monetize their trades, and allows subscribers to potentially benefit from their knowledge and experience.

"Our goal is to make crypto investment and copy trading accessible and accountable," said Cam Paulding, CMO of AstraBit. "With AstraBit approved Elite Traders, subscribers aren't blindly copying 'finfluencers' with potential ulterior motives. Subscribers can invest collaboratively with vetted, verified traders who have past track records of success."

Elite Traders must complete a rigorous application process and provide a verifiable trading history that will be analyzed by AstraBit's portfolio system and evaluated by our team of licensed professionals. AstraBit's goal is to ensure risk/return parameters are aligned with various investor objectives. Once approved, Elite Traders receive access to a personal admin dashboard where they can build, manage, and offer their services to subscribers.

Members benefit from AstraBit's curated marketplace of experienced traders and strategists. Every Elite Trader will undergo thorough review, to help give subscribers confidence that they're collaborating with serious traders, not anonymous accounts with no accountability.

"Elite Trader reflects what AstraBit stands for: transparency, credibility, and giving our members the tools to help them make more informed decisions," said Nicholas Bentivoglio, CEO and Co-Founder of AstraBit. "It's time for this space to mature and be accountable."

AstraBit is designed to give members and their financial professionals the tools and confidence to engage with the crypto space in a secure and structured way designed to bring integrity and opportunity to everyone.

The AstraBit Elite Trader Program is now accepting applications. To learn more or apply, visit https://elite.astrabit.io.

Disclaimer:
Crypto trading involves significant risk and may result in the loss of your capital. Past performance does not guarantee future results. AstraBit does not make any representations or warranties regarding expected returns or outcomes from the use of its platform or copy trading features. Users should conduct their own research and consider consulting with a licensed financial professional before making trading decisions or using any AstraBit product or service. Any return data provided by AstraBit is for informational processing only, and has not been audited by an independent third party.

About AstraBit:
AstraBit is a US-based, veteran owned and operated automated crypto trading, staking and portfolio management platform that connects to both centralized and decentralized exchanges. Built for investors and traders of all experience levels, AstraBit offers a unified system for bots, analytics, copy trading and more. AstraBit's core mission is focused on transparency, integrity, and accountability, because we believe innovation should not be lawless.

Press Contact:
Cam Paulding
Chief Marketing Officer, AstraBit
Email: marketing@astrabit.io
Website: https://astrabit.io

SOURCE: AstraBit



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/astrabit-launches-elite-trader-program-to-set-a-new-standard-in-copy-1030963

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.