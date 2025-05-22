Colorado Springs, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2025) - Compassion International, a leading child development organization, is partnering with YouVersion to encourage Gospel-minded believers to live as "Unto Jesus."

As part of its ongoing "Unto Jesus," initiative, Compassion CEO and President Jimmy Mellado along with several Compassion alumni - formerly sponsored children who overcame poverty through participation in Compassion's child development program - will be featured in the Guided Scripture experience, inside YouVersion's Bible App, starting today and running through Sunday.

YouVersion is known for creating biblically centered, culturally relevant experiences that encourage and challenge people to seek God throughout each day. Inspired by the powerful words of Jesus, each daily devotional will focus on a passage of scripture found in Matthew 25 encouraging believers to better serve the least among us.

"We're incredibly honored to partner with Compassion International on the Unto Jesus initiative," said Justin Tarsiuk, Director of Partnerships at YouVersion. "At YouVersion, our heart is to help people connect with God every day through His Word-and this partnership is a beautiful expression of that mission in action. Together, we're inviting people not only to know Jesus more deeply, but to follow Him more fully in their daily lives."

According to Andrew Kooman, Compassion Brand Partnership Lead, the ministry's research indicates believers are seeking a deeper understanding of scripture and believes this is a perfect opportunity to provide richer, meaningful insights. Compassion participants will focus on the parable of the Sheep and the Goats, with each day focusing on specific verses.

As part of the "Unto Jesus," initiative, Compassion is also making several resources available to help people delve deeper to include:

Devotional Plan A thoughtfully curated plan to guide participants in daily reflections and spiritual growth, available on YouVersion.

Activity Planner: Practical tools and ideas to help families live out their faith in everyday moments.

Social Media Challenge: Engaging challenges that encourage believers to share their journey and inspire others.

Livestream Conversations: Influencers and alumni will explore what it means to "Live Unto Jesus" in interactive livestreams.

Video Series: Prominent Christian voices will discuss bold and surprising topics related to living out Matthew 25.

"YouVersion is an extraordinary partner for Compassion," said Kooman. "Not only is YouVersion the most widely downloaded Bible app in the world, but they also share our desire to help each person become who God made them to be, and to encourage them to make a difference in the lives of those who need it most."



To engage with Guided Scripture, install the app at www.bible.com/app. To access "Unto Jesus," resources, participate in activities, and connect with a community dedicated to serving with compassion, visit: https://Compassion.com/UntoJesus.





As part of its "Unto Jesus," initiative, Compassion International is featured in the Guided Scripture experience inside YouVersion's Bible App, encouraging believers to better serve the least among us. (Photo by Compassion International)



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10878/253074_5a1375656484fba3_002full.jpg

About Compassion International

Compassion International is a Christian child development organization dedicated to releasing children from poverty in Jesus' name. Founded in 1952, Compassion partners with more than 8,900 local churches in 29 program countries to deliver spiritual, economic, social, and physical care to over two million babies, children, and young adults in poverty. Ranked No. 12 in Forbes' America's Top Charities List in 2024, Compassion is a founding member of the Evangelical Council for Financial Accountability and an accredited charity with the Better Business Bureau's Wise Giving Alliance. For more information, visit compassion.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok.

About YouVersion

