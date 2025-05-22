HH Global launches Nuevo: A game-changing creative agency built for the future of brand marketing

LONDON, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HH Global, the world's leading responsible marketing activation partner, today announces the launch of Nuevo - a purpose-built in-house creative agency built to bridge the gap between big brand thinking and flawless execution at scale.

As the pressure on marketers intensifies and the pace of change accelerates, brands are demanding more - faster, smarter and with greater impact. Nuevo delivers just that: a creative ecosystem built to transform ideas into meaningful, measurable brand experiences across touchpoints, channels and markets.

"At a time when marketing leaders have to adapt to fast-changing consumer demands and the increasing need to prove ROI amidst economic uncertainty, Nuevo brings the speed, agility and innovation required to unlock growth and drive impact," said Kristian Elgey, Group CEO, HH Global. "It's a bold step in our journey - and a powerful one for our clients."

Backed by HH Global's 4,500 marketing activation experts, Nuevo launches with access to over 700 creative and content professionals and a mission to deliver connected creativity - work that is insight-driven, tech-enabled and purpose-built for today's conscious consumer.

Built for modern marketing challenges, Nuevo operates around three core competencies:

Creative Intelligence - AI-powered insights and trends to inform smarter campaigns

Creative Technologies - Tools and platforms that deliver dynamic, connected consumer experiences

Conscious Creativity - Generating meaningful creative output to connect with today's values-led consumers

Leading the agency is President Clyde McKendrick, a seasoned strategist with over 25 years of global experience at agencies including Crispin Porter + Bogusky and TBWA\Chiat\Day. Known for blending sharp strategy with cultural insight, McKendrick brings creative firepower and innovation to lead a new approach to global brand activation.

"HH Global's scale, agility and entrepreneurial mindset make it the perfect home for this new kind of agency," said McKendrick. "Nuevo exists to use creativity to help brands move faster, more efficiently and to be more responsive to the rapidly changing demands of consumers."

"Designed to be flexible and responsive, Nuevo can support clients to build bespoke in-house creative teams, put in place local market creative hubs or serve as a lead agency for brand activation across markets and disciplines. Nuevo will deliver connected solutions for clients as they face increasingly complex marketing supply chains. It's a simplified way of working with a strategic partner that has a track record in scale and efficiency to deliver."

HH Global is the global leader in responsible marketing activation services. Through creativity, technology and expertise, they connect brands to their customers across every channel and market to help them achieve big impact for big ideas. With 4,500 experts in every market and a thirty-year track record of success, they help the biggest brands on the planet achieve stronger, more responsible growth. With an unmatched supply chain, a growing suite of tech tools, market-leading creativity and strategic insights-they make their clients' brilliant ideas unmissable everywhere.

