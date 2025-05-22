INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: Annual Tentpole Event for Space Technology to Feature Speakers from NASA, UCLA

LONG BEACH, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2025 / Space Tech Expo USA, the West Coast's premier exhibition and conference for space technology and innovation, returns June 3-4, 2025, to Long Beach, California, marking its 13th edition in the heart of California's thriving space industry.

The event brings together thousands of professionals from across the space supply chain to explore trends, discover groundbreaking technologies and drive innovation for the $466.1B industry . The exhibition showcases cutting-edge solutions from technical designers, sub-systems suppliers, manufacturers and components to systems integrators for civil, military and commercial space sectors. 300 exhibiting companies will be represented, from startups to stalwarts, including Nikon SLM Solutions, Deposition Sciences, Lockheed Martin, Benchmark Connector Corp, MarkForged, Space-ng Inc., Northrop Grumman Corp, Element Materials Technology, Fry Steel, AIP Precision Machining and Intlvac Space Simulation.

"The caliber of speakers at the 2025 Space Tech Expo USA reflects the momentum and maturity of the space industry itself," says Gordon McHattie, Event Director, Space Tech Expo USA. "From governmental leaders and top technologists to pioneers in sustainability and defense, these voices are actively building the frameworks that will support the industry's continued growth, especially resilience of the domestic supply chain. California as the epicenter of the sector provides a unique backdrop to further conversations surrounding the industry."

This year's keynote program features diverse thought leaders tackling the industry's most critical topics. Trelynd Bradley, Deputy Director, Innovation & Emerging Technologies, California Governor's Office of Business and Economic Development will present "California, Where the Future Takes Lift Off," highlighting the state's leadership in emerging technologies. In "From the Earth to the Moon and Mars: Managing Space Debris in NASA's Operating Environments," NASA's Benjamin Alvin Drew and CisLunar Industries' Lee Steinke will address sustainability in orbit. Finally, "Exploring Our Universe Through Space Technology" brings together Charles D. Norton, Deputy Chief Technologist, NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) and Raquel Buscaino, Novel & Exponential Technologies (NExT) Leader, Deloitte to examine the impact of advanced technologies on space exploration.

The wider conference agenda explores urgent topics across defense, policy and commercial space. Panels will tackle national security threats, commercial military collaboration, supply chain resilience and the implication of the new administration through sessions like "Countering Threats to National Security" and "Trump 2.0: Key Priorities and Urgent Policies for a Thriving Space Ecosystem." Speakers from the National Reconnaissance Office, Aerospace Industries Association, The Planetary Society, SpaceWERX and others will weigh in on critical developments shaping the future of the industry and America's position in the new global space race. Star Trek actor Garrett Wang along with television producer Rod Roddenberry and executives from Cislunar Industries, The Aerospace Corporation, Territory Studio and NASA's JPL StoryLab will explore how the synergistic relationship between artistic imagination, technological innovation and reality can be leveraged to accelerate space exploration, inspiring future generations to dream bigger and reach further.

