Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 22.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neues Milliarden-Ziel im Kupfergürtel der Anden? Explorationspotenzial sprengt alle Erwartungen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
22.05.2025 20:02 Uhr
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LA Galaxy Defender Maya Yoshida Participates in Fireside Chat To Inspire Asian, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Youth About Careers in Sports

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2025 / AEG's LA Galaxy, hosted a fireside chat with team Defender and former captain of the Japanese National Team, Maya Yoshida, designed to inspire local Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) youth about career paths with the sports industry.

The event was held at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA, on May 1, 2025 in collaboration with the Little Tokyo Service Center and Terasaki Budokan, as part of API Desi Heritage Month.

The discussion centered on the role that cultural identity plays in shaping careers and personal journeys, particularly within the high-performance world of Major League Soccer.

Yoshida, who joined the Galaxy in 2023, shared insights into his experience representing Japan on the international stage, navigating cultural expectations, and the importance of representation for young athletes of AANHPI descent.

"This event is about creating a space where AANHPI youth can see themselves reflected in sports-on the field and behind the scenes," said Yoshida. "I and the LA Galaxy are proud to honor and uplift my community by sharing these stories."

Following the fireside chat, attendees participated in a dynamic soccer clinic at Galaxy Park in Carson, CA, where they had the opportunity to train with Galaxy coaches and play alongside their peers.

The event is part of the LA Galaxy's ongoing commitment to celebrating the diverse communities that make up the fabric of Southern California, and to providing meaningful opportunities for youth engagement, cultural appreciation, and community building.

For more information about LA Galaxy's community initiatives, visit www.lagalaxy.com/community.

AEG's LA Galaxy, hosted a fireside chat with team Defender and former captain of the Japanese National Team, Maya Yoshida.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from AEG on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: AEG
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/about-aeg
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: AEG



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/la-galaxy-defender-maya-yoshida-participates-in-fireside-chat-to-inspire-asian-native-hawaii-1030983

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.