LogoTags, Part of a Fourth-Generation Company, to Feature Custom Challenge Coins at Police Security Expo

Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc.'s Promotional Products Division is The Nation's Leading Supplier of Custom Challenge Coins for Military, Police, EMS, Security Forces and More

MOUNT VERNON, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2025 / LogoTags (www.logotags.com), a division of fourth-generation Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc., is excited to participate in the 39th Annual Police Security Expo held at the Atlantic City Convention Center in New Jersey from June 24-25, 2025. Hosted by the New Jersey Association of Chiefs of Police, this industry-leading event will feature the latest products, services and technological advances for law enforcement and security professionals. Over 6,000 industry professionals are expected to attend from all over the world, including police chiefs, police department directors, federal agencies, tactical teams, transit police, and many more.

Custom Challenge Coin by Logotags



LogoTags will display its extensive range of custom promotional products, such as:

Custom challenge coins and military challenge coins

Embroidered patches for uniforms

Bottle openers, race medals and award medals, and metal tags

Lapel pins, keychains, and silicone bracelets

Badges, Commendation Bars, Insignias and More!

Custom challenge coins and military challenge coins, which traditionally bear an organization's insignia or logo, have a rich history as symbols of membership and pride. Today, they remain an integral part of police and security department cultures across the nation. Their origins trace back to World War I, when they were used by military units to foster camaraderie and recognize service. Over time, these coins evolved into cherished tokens of achievement across all branches of the armed forces. Today, challenge coins remain an integral part of police and security department cultures nationwide and are used to commemorate milestones, build morale, and strengthen unit identity.

LogoTags distinguishes itself with custom challenge coins made of the highest quality brass, with no setup charges, unlimited art changes, and free digital proofs. These unique benefits underscore our commitment to providing exceptional value and service to our customers. "We're delighted to exhibit at the Annual Police Security Expo. LogoTags has a proud history of supporting first responders, and we offer superior custom products that honor their courage and dedication," explains LogoTags Manager Dawn Milanese.

Attendees are invited to visit LogoTags at Booth #2036 to review samples and discuss unique customization options with our team. Free design consultations will be available on-site. For more information about this event, visit www.police-security.com.

More about Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. and LogoTags, a division of Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc.:

The current owners honor their great-grandfather and grandfather who started Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Ball Chain) in a small garage behind their home in the Bronx, New York. The company has been family owned and operated since 1938. Ball Chain is now the world's largest manufacturer of ball chains, seen on military dog tags, ceiling fans, handbags, and light pulls, among many other goods. The company manufactures more than 4 million feet of product per week at its Mount Vernon, New York, factory. Ball Chain is the exclusive supplier of chain to the U.S. Armed Forces for the iconic dog tag ID necklace work by U.S. servicemen and servicewomen (all ball chains are made in the USA). LogoTags, Ball Chain's custom promotional products division, provides custom dog tags, challenge coins, bottle openers, lapel pins, pure silver challenge coins, and metal tags, to name just a few items. LogoTags fabricates custom promotional products at its Mount Vernon, New York, manufacturing facility and works with long-term production partners overseas to bring customers the finest items from across the globe. We put our heart into everything we do.

Contact Information

Bill Taubner

President

bill@logotags.com

914-720-3164





SOURCE: LogoTags

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/logotags-part-of-a-fourth-generation-company-to-feature-custom-challen-1030992