Chef Tregaye Shares the Thrill and Grill of Victory on TipsOnTv

A Show and Tell with Tips for Spring and Summer FUN with a Judge from the Popular Network Show 'GRILL OF VICTORY'

ATLANTA, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2025 / Just in time for the summer season, here are some timely tips for entertaining-perfect for celebrating National Barbecue Month in style. TV Celebrity Chef Tregaye, best known for bringing fun and creativity to the foods people enjoy, is now sharing her entertaining expertise through her new cookbook, "Tregaye's Way: Easy, Elegant, Everyday Meals."

Chef Tregaye on Summer Grilling

National Barbecue Month

A NATURAL ADDITION FOR ANY BARBECUE

Natural Delights Medjool Dates are becoming a staple at barbecues and a secret weapon for grill masters. They bring natural sweetness, rich flavor, and a gourmet touch to both classic and creative BBQ spreads. Instead of reaching for a bottled sauce, many are turning to a homemade Medjool Date BBQ Sauce - where smoky, sweet, and spicy flavors come together in harmony. Unlike traditional sauces that are often packed with refined sugar, this alternative proves it's not necessary. Medjool Dates add a deep, caramelized richness that balances heat and tang, elevating grilled chicken from basic to bold. Available on Amazon. For more information, visit www.naturaldelights.com

A SECRET FOR GETTING GREAT RESULTS

For great results on the grill, it's not just about what's being cooked - it's about how it's being cooked. TrueFlame Grills are designed for cooking performance and built to impress. These grills bring professional-quality cooking and modern style to the backyard - everyone's favorite new gathering place. With homes now serving as sanctuaries, spending time outdoors supports mental well-being. TrueFlame is designed for this moment, helping bring people together and turn everyday meals into something memorable. For more information, visit www.trueflame.com

TIPS FOR MEDITERRANEAN DIET MONTH

Mediterranean dishes are known for their bold, fresh flavor. A great recipe idea is Tuna Crostini, made easy with Genova Premium Tuna. Packed in olive oil, Genova's hand-selected wild-caught Yellowfin and Albacore fillets offer a rich and savory flavor inspired by Mediterranean traditions. These premium ingredients are ideal for recipes that celebrate the vibrant tastes of the region. Stocking the pantry with Genova Premium Tuna makes summer hosting simple and flavorful. The Tuna Crostini is easy to prepare and always a crowd-pleaser. For more information, visit www.genovaseafood.com

IDEAS TO CREATE THE RIGHT ATMOSPHERE

Creating the right atmosphere is essential, and GE Cync Smart Café Lights are a perfect way to elevate any outdoor entertaining space. These easy-to-install lights offer millions of vibrant colors and white tones to suit any décor. With the user-friendly Cync App, each light can be controlled individually to create a customized ambiance. Available in 24- and 48-foot lengths. GE Cync Smart Café Lights are available at shop.gelighting.com.

