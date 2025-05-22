Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2025) - Vanity Capital Inc. (TSXV: VYC.H) ("Vanity" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a proposed non-brokered private placement financing of up to $500,000, to be completed in two tranches.

The first tranche will consist of 10,000,000 units at a price of $0.01 per unit, for gross proceeds of $100,000, and is expected to close immediately, subject to final acceptance by the NEX Board of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

The second tranche will consist of 40,000,000 units at a price of $0.01 per unit, for gross proceeds of $400,000, and is expected to close following the approval of certain matters by shareholders at the Company's 2025 annual and special meeting, in accordance with Exchange policies.

Each unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.05 per share for a period of one year from the date of issuance.

A portion of the financing will be completed on a flow-through basis under the Income Tax Act (Canada). Flow-through units will entitle holders to the tax benefits applicable to flow-through shares, subject to applicable law.

Proceeds from the offering will be used for working capital, to fund ongoing operations, and to support property investigations, exploration, and development activities.

A cash finder's fee of up to 6% may be paid in connection with a portion of the financing, subject to compliance with Exchange policies.

The Company notes that the closing of the second tranche will result in the issuance of more than 100% of the Company's current issued and outstanding shares within a 12-month period and is expected to result in the creation of a new Control Person (as such term is defined in Exchange policies). As such, the second tranche is subject to shareholder approval in addition to Exchange acceptance.

About Vanity

Vanity's legacy business was the acquisition, exploration and development of resource properties in Canada. The Company's current principal business activity is focused on the identification and evaluation of opportunities to acquire one or more exploration properties in Canada. Additional details regarding the Company are available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under Vanity's issuer profile.

Cautionary Statement

SOURCE: Vanity Capital Inc.