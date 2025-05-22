Plan a Memorable Vacation Adventure with Travel Expert Justin Walter on TipsOnTv

Fun and Actionable Travel Advice for an Epic Summer from One of TV's Most Entertaining and Adventurous Hosts

ATLANTA, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2025 / For more than a decade, Justin Walter has been exploring the globe-from the South Pacific to South America. This dynamic TV host has created unforgettable shows by swimming with sharks, whitewater rafting, hiking glaciers, exploring ancient ruins, and trekking across continents. Just in time for the summer travel season, this seasoned world traveler and journalist shares his top tips and expert advice for exploring destinations near and far.

TV Host & Travel Expert Justin Walter Gives Ideas for Summer Travel Fun

A TOP TIP TO GET STARTED

With summer around the corner, it's the perfect time for travelers to bring vacation dreams to life. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts offers thousands of properties nationwide-from Microtel and Days Inn to Super 8 and La Quinta. There's likely a Hotel by Wyndham wherever a traveler is headed. Even better, the award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program is free to join. Right now, members can save up to 20% on their next trip. More details are available at WyndhamHotels.com.

SMART TRAVEL TIP

Many travelers are nervous about bringing jewelry on trips, but there's no need to be. A top recommendation is Jewelers Mutual. They provide broad coverage that applies anywhere in the world and is specifically tailored for jewelry. Jewelers Mutual is the only insurer with over 112 years of expertise dedicated solely to protecting jewelry-giving peace of mind that if a piece is lost, stolen, or damaged, they'll work with a preferred jeweler to have it repaired or replaced. The advice: be safe, be smart, and bring that favorite jewelry along for the journey. For more information, visit JewelersMutual.com.

A SPECIAL VACATION DESTINATION

Pure Michigan is the ideal slow travel destination for summer, offering the perfect setting to recharge and reconnect with family, friends, nature, and fresh, farm-to-table flavors. Travelers can soak up the sun along the freshwater coast and explore award-winning hilltop wineries, fragrant lavender fields, and farmers' markets filled with local treasures. When it comes to cuisine, it's all about bold flavors and fresh produce at James Beard-nominated restaurants. For more inspiration, visit Michigan.org.

TIP FOR SAVVY TRAVELERS

Staying on top of personal care while on the road is important. One great option is the Laifen Wave Special Electric Toothbrush, which delivers that super-clean, just-left-the-dentist feel thanks to its unique dual-action technology. It features a sixty-degree oscillation combined with 26,000 vibrations per minute. The battery lasts up to 50 hours-ideal for travel-and the sleek one-piece design is both clean and easy to pack. It also comes in six colors, including fun limited editions like purple and green. It's available for under $90 on Amazon or at LaifenTech.com.

