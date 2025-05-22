Kickstart Women's Wellness: Expert Health Advice from OB/GYN Dr. LaReesa Ferdinand on TipsOnTV

The Hormone Health Specialist Is Empowering Millions of Women to Take Control of Their Well-Being

ATLANTA, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2025 / May is Women's Health Month, an annual observance dedicated to raising awareness around the unique health challenges women face throughout every stage of life. Dr. LaReesa Ferdinand, a board-certified OB/GYN, women's hormone health expert, author, and wellness advocate, shares helpful information and highlights innovative products designed to support better health outcomes for women.

Women's Health Month

Dr. LaReesa shares health tips

DEALING WITH MENOPAUSE

To help manage menopause, Dr. Ferdinand recommends Cyclease Menopause by Boiron - a hormone-free, soy-free homeopathic medicine that relieves several symptoms of menopause and perimenopause, including hot flashes, night sweats, mood changes, occasional sleeplessness, and facial flushing. The discreet meltaway tablets require no water, helping women move through menopause with confidence and comfort. The full line of Cyclease products, including options for PMS and cramps, is available at BoironUSA.com.

IMPORTANCE OF NUTRITION

Dr. Ferdinand also emphasizes the importance of nutrition, especially for women who are not fans of vegetables. She points to Amazing Grass Sweet Greens, which offers a sweet twist on nutritious greens blended with fruits and veggies in refreshing flavors like Summer Berry, Peach Hibiscus, and Tropical Lime-with no added sugar. Made with non-GMO, U.S.-farm-grown greens, Amazing Grass supports vitality, digestion, and immunity with real food-based nutrients. Products are available at The Vitamin Shoppe or online at vitaminshoppe.com, a leading destination for lifelong wellness solutions.

