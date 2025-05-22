Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neues Milliarden-Ziel im Kupfergürtel der Anden? Explorationspotenzial sprengt alle Erwartungen
ACCESS Newswire
22.05.2025 21:46 Uhr
Kickstart Women's Wellness: Expert Health Advice from OB/GYN Dr. LaReesa Ferdinand on TipsOnTV

Finanznachrichten News

The Hormone Health Specialist Is Empowering Millions of Women to Take Control of Their Well-Being

ATLANTA, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2025 / May is Women's Health Month, an annual observance dedicated to raising awareness around the unique health challenges women face throughout every stage of life. Dr. LaReesa Ferdinand, a board-certified OB/GYN, women's hormone health expert, author, and wellness advocate, shares helpful information and highlights innovative products designed to support better health outcomes for women.

Women's Health Month

Women's Health Month
Dr. LaReesa shares health tips

DEALING WITH MENOPAUSE

To help manage menopause, Dr. Ferdinand recommends Cyclease Menopause by Boiron - a hormone-free, soy-free homeopathic medicine that relieves several symptoms of menopause and perimenopause, including hot flashes, night sweats, mood changes, occasional sleeplessness, and facial flushing. The discreet meltaway tablets require no water, helping women move through menopause with confidence and comfort. The full line of Cyclease products, including options for PMS and cramps, is available at BoironUSA.com.

IMPORTANCE OF NUTRITION

Dr. Ferdinand also emphasizes the importance of nutrition, especially for women who are not fans of vegetables. She points to Amazing Grass Sweet Greens, which offers a sweet twist on nutritious greens blended with fruits and veggies in refreshing flavors like Summer Berry, Peach Hibiscus, and Tropical Lime-with no added sugar. Made with non-GMO, U.S.-farm-grown greens, Amazing Grass supports vitality, digestion, and immunity with real food-based nutrients. Products are available at The Vitamin Shoppe or online at vitaminshoppe.com, a leading destination for lifelong wellness solutions.

POST | VIDEO

About TipsOnTV:

TipsOnTV is a lifestyle media platform that features expert advice, product spotlights, and timely tips across a wide range of categories including health, nutrition, parenting, home, and technology. Through engaging broadcast segments and digital content, TipsOnTV connects viewers with trusted voices and brands to help make everyday life easier, smarter, and more enjoyable. For more information, visit www.TipsOnTV.com.

Contact Information

R E
tipsontv@gmail.com

.

SOURCE: TipsOnTV



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/kickstart-womens-wellness-expert-health-advice-from-ob%2fgyn-dr.-lareesa-ferdina-1024374

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
