West Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2025) - Magnum Goldcorp Inc. (TSXV: MGI) (the "Company" or "Magnum") announces that, subject to regulatory approval, the Company intends to proceed with a non-brokered private placement to raise up to $150,000 by the issuance of 3,000,000 units (the "Units") at $0.05 per Unit (the "Private Placement"). Each Unit will consist of one common share (a "Share") and one share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase an additional common share for a period of 2 years at an exercise price of $0.20.

Insiders may participate in the Private Placement. In addition, the Company may pay finders' fees in cash equal to 7% of the gross proceeds raised under the Private Placement and issue finder's warrants (each, a "Finder's Warrant") equal to 7% of the total number of Units issued to subscribers introduced to the Company by each such finder. Each Finder's Warrant is exercisable for one Share (each, a "Finder's Warrant Share") at $0.20 per Finder's Warrant Share for 2 years from the date of issuance.

All securities issued in connection with the Private Placement will have a four-month and one day hold period in Canada from the closing of the Private Placement.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from this Private Placement for general working capital purposes.

This press release does not constitute an offer of sale of any of the foregoing securities in the United States. None of the foregoing securities have been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any applicable state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) or persons in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor will there be any sale of the foregoing securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

