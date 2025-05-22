The Barber Shop Marketing Wins Big with Multiple National Awards for Creative Excellence

Dallas Agency Recognized at 2025 Telly and Viddy Awards for Standout Campaigns in Automotive, Nonprofit, B2B, and More

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2025 / The Barber Shop Marketing, a full-service advertising and marketing agency based in Dallas, has garnered top national recognition for its creative work in video, brand storytelling, and campaign strategy-earning a combined ten awards from the 2025 Telly Awards and 2025 Viddy Awards. The agency's wins showcase its ability to develop high-impact, emotionally resonant, and results-driven content across industries and platforms.

At the 46th Annual Telly Awards, which received over 13,000 global entries, The Barber Shop Marketing stood alongside world-renowned winners such as Pixar, ESPN, NASA, MTV, and LinkedIn. The agency's recognized work includes:

Gold Telly - Automotive: Bill Dickason Chevrolet's Hero Ad

Silver Telly - B2B: Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Internal Customer Service Video

Bronze Telly - Promotional: Baker Brothers' Campaign with the Texas Rangers

Bronze Telly - Branding: Lawn South Promotional Video Featuring Their 2024 Award-Winning Work

"The Telly Awards is uniquely positioned to spotlight how brands are blending classic storytelling with emerging technologies to reach audiences across screens," said Amanda Needham, Managing Director of the Telly Awards.

"Hopefully, our work exemplifies that creativity, purpose, and performance can - and should - go hand in hand," said Amy Hall, President of The Barber Shop Marketing.

In addition, The Barber Shop Marketing was honored with six Viddy Awards, further cementing its reputation for excellence in video production:

Platinum - Nonprofit: The Warren Center's 31st Annual Fantasy Football Draft Night Honored Family Video

Platinum - Automotive: Bill Dickason Chevrolet's Hero Ad

Gold - Culture / Lifestyle: Gateway to the Globe 2024 Promotional Video

Gold - Ad Campaign: Baker Brothers' Partnership with the Texas Rangers

Honorable Mention - Corporate Image: Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Internal Video

Honorable Mention - Products & Services: Lawn South 2024 Promotional Video

The Viddy Awards, established in 1994 as the Videographer Awards, have evolved into one of the most respected competitions honoring excellence in video for digital and broadcast platforms. Entries are judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), which also oversees the MarCom and Hermes Creative Awards.

"Viddy Award recipients represent the best of the best in modern visual storytelling," said Ed Dalheim, Executive Director of AMCP.

"Our portfolio stood out for its clarity of message, high production values, and genuine audience engagement. These awards reflect the power of storytelling, strategic execution, and the strong partnerships we've built with our clients," said Hall. "Each campaign is a collaborative effort, and it's deeply gratifying to see that work resonate with industry leaders and audiences alike."

For more information about The Barber Shop Marketing and their award-winning work, visit www.thebarbershopmarketing.com.

About The Barber Shop Marketing:

The Barber Shop Marketing is an award-winning, full-service marketing and advertising agency based in Dallas, Texas. Known for its strategic excellence and creative techniques, The Barber Shop partners with industry-leading clients, including Abacus Plumbing, Air Conditioning & Electrical, Bill Dickason Chevrolet, City of Richardson, CXE, Inc., Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation, Microlife USA Inc., Town of Addison, Wade College, and WindowCraft Windows & Doors. The Barber Shop Marketing delivers a comprehensive suite of services including brand strategy, creative development, media planning and buying, digital marketing, social media management, public relations, and search engine optimization. For more information about The Barber Shop Marketing, visit www.thebarbershopmarketing.com or phone (214) 217-7177. Follow The Barber Shop Marketing on Facebook at www.facebook.com/thebarbershopmarketing or on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-barber-shop-marketing.

