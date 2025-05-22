Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2025) - Railtown AI Technologies Inc. (CSE: RAIL) (OTCQB: RLAIF) ("Railtown AI" or the "Company") a leader in intelligent software solutions, is proud to announce it will present its groundbreaking Langtracks Agentic Framework at Upper Bound 2025, taking place May 20-23 in Edmonton, Alberta. Hosted by the Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute (Amii), Upper Bound is Canada's flagship artificial intelligence event, attracting global AI innovators, researchers, and industry leaders.

Langtracks is a cutting-edge AI framework that autonomously selects and executes tasks using a range of tools, dramatically improving automation and efficiency. With its agentic architecture, Langtracks manages low-level operations, enabling developers to focus on higher-order problem-solving and innovation.

"Langtracks is built for the future of autonomous AI," said Cory Brandolini, CEO at Railtown AI Technologies Inc. "As open-source LLMs continue to evolve, organizations need frameworks that offer control, security, and deployment flexibility. Langtracks makes real-time, AI-driven automation not only possible but practical."

Langtracks is part of Railtown's growing suite of developer tools and services designed to accelerate intelligent application development. These include the Conductr Developer Productivity Engineering Platform, which streamlines team workflows and continuous improvement; RCA++, a Root Cause Analysis Agent for intelligent incident resolution; and Railtracks, a Universal Retrieval and Ingestion Engine. Railtracks simplifies ingestion of unstructured event data from any source, transforming it into a clean, unified format for use in LLMs, RAG applications, IoT systems, and real-time analytics. With pre-built connectors and a flexible pipeline, Railtracks ensures fast, scalable, and reliable data integration.

Upper Bound 2025 will feature a packed agenda of keynotes, demos, and workshops exploring the cutting edge of artificial intelligence. Railtown AI will be on-site throughout the event to demo Langtracks and connect with industry leaders interested in agentic AI architectures and scalable automation solutions.

For event details, visit: https://www.upperbound.ai/.

About Railtown AI Technologies Inc.

Railtown AI Technologies Inc. is a leader in developer productivity tools powered by artificial intelligence. Based in Vancouver, Canada, Railtown delivers solutions that streamline software development workflows, reduce downtime, and increase the speed of innovation for teams around the world. By embedding intelligence into every stage of the software lifecycle, Railtown is redefining how modern engineering teams work.

