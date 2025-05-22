Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2025) - Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (TSX: SOIL) (OTCQX: OILSF) ("Saturn" or the "Company"), a light oil-weighted producer focused on unlocking value through the development of our assets in Saskatchewan and Alberta, is pleased to announce the voting results of our Annual General Meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on May 22, 2025.

Saturn is pleased to report that that all matters presented at the Meeting were approved. A total of 145,965,898 common shares representing 74.12% of the total 196,924,831 outstanding common shares ("Common Shares") of the Company were voted at the Meeting.

At the Meeting, the number of directors to be elected to the Board was fixed at eight (8), with 97.43% of votes in favour. All eight director nominees were elected, with the results of the election as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes For Percentage of Votes John Jeffrey 120,171,104 92.71% Ivan Bergerman 120,204,160 92.73% Murray (Jim) Payne 126,177,711 97.34% Christopher Ryan 83,780,361 64.63% Grant MacKenzie 90,654,706 69.94% Thomas Gutschlag 119,211,421 91.97% S. Janet Yang 129,408,884 99.83% Andrew Claugus 129,474,793 99.88%

All other matters considered at the Meeting were approved by the shareholders, including the appointment of KPMG LLP as the auditor of the Company (99.99% of votes in favour).

The full text of each resolution and biography of the director nominees is set forth in the Management Information Circular of the Company dated April 11, 2025, available on Saturn's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

