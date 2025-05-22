Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2025) - LQWD Technologies Corp. (TSXV: LQWD) (OTCQX: LQWDF) ("LQWD" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of Renmark Financial Communications Inc. ("Renmark") to provide investor relations services to the Company (the "Services").

In consideration for the Services, and subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange, Renmark will be paid C$7,000 per month, starting June 1, 2025. The Services have an initial term of seven months ending December 31, 2025, and may be extended on a monthly basis thereafter. Renmark does not have any direct or indirect interest in LQWD, or its securities, nor any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

Founded in 1999, Renmark is a privately held full-service investor relations firm, located in Atlanta, New York, Toronto and Montreal. For over 25 years, Renmark has provided services in investor relations, media relations, and web development representing small, medium, and large cap public companies listed on all major North American exchanges. With the largest roadshow footprint in North America, Renmark hosts a multitude of live streaming Virtual Non-Deal Roadshows across North America and Europe.

About LQWD Technologies Corp.

Canada's Bitcoin treasury strategy, LQWD Technologies is purpose built for the Bitcoin Lightning era. We are at the forefront of enabling fee-based transactions at scale on Lightning Network. For more information, please visit LQWD's corporate presentation or connect with the Company's Lightning Network nodes in real time.

