Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) today announced that management plans to participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

On Thursday, June 5, 2025, the Company will be attending the William Blair 45th Annual Growth Stock Conference in Chicago, IL. Management will present at 9:20 AM CT.

On Tuesday, June 10, 2025, the Company will be attending the D.A. Davidson Consumer Technology Conference in Nashville, TN.

On Tuesday, June 17, 2025, the Company will be attending the NYSE European Investor Conference in London, UK.

A live webcast, as well as a replay, of the presentation will be available under the "Webcasts and Presentations" section on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.guidewire.com.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. More than 570 insurers in 42 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, rely on Guidewire products. With core systems leveraging data and analytics, digital, and artificial intelligence, Guidewire defines cloud platform excellence for P&C insurers.

We are proud of our unparalleled implementation record, with 1,700+ successful projects supported by the industry's largest R&D team and SI partner ecosystem. Our marketplace represents the largest solution partner community in P&C, where customers can access hundreds of applications to accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

