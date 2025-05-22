CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM), a global leader in network connectivity, announced today that the infrastructure company Wyre, has selected CommScope's cloud-native vCCAP Evo solution for Remote PHY (R-PHY) deployments as the foundation for their next-generation broadband access network in Belgium. Wyre, established in 2023 as a joint venture between Telenet a subsidiary of Liberty Global and Fluvius, provides wholesale access to the hybrid fiber-coaxial (HFC) network in Flanders and parts of Brussels.

The selection comes after Wyre completed lab trials of the technology and started field trials to demonstrate how the vCCAP Evo solution, combined with CommScope's Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) solutions, is poised to significantly improve the quality of user experience.

The field trial of the combined vCCAP Evo and DAA solution is expected to offer high-speed, low latency data, video and voice by pushing resources closer to the network edge. This latest collaboration between the two companies is a core part of Wyre's strategy to expand broadband capacity and build a cloud-native, software-based network that is scalable and efficient.

"Partnering with CommScope and deploying their vCCAP Evo solution is a major step in building scalable networks for Flanders and Brussels' digital transformation. As we advance toward 10G networks, CommScope's cloud-native and DAA solutions will be key-delivering superior performance, lower latency, and greater energy efficiency to meet our customers' needs," said Philip Cauwel, Head of Technology Strategy at Wyre.

"The vCCAP Evo solution is the standard bearer of CommScope's technology leadership in broadband network innovation," stated Emmanuel Vella, SVP CommScope. "Wyre recognizes the immense potential in migrating to vCCAP and DAA to drive more value from existing investments. By leveraging a cloud-native core that pushes capacity to the edge of the network, these solutions empower Wyre to fulfill customer demand for faster broadband. We're always grateful to have the opportunity to collaborate with them and we look forward to continuing to deliver the next-gen solutions they need to succeed."

