Avidicure to Present Preclinical Data from Lead TROP2-targeting Multifunctional Antibody Program at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

Novel TROP2-targeting AVC-Booster demonstrated prolonged and significantly improved tumor control in animal models, and activation of the full immune system in non-small cell lung cancer patient samples

AMSTERDAM, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avidicure, a biotechnology company pioneering an entirely new dual agonistic, multifunctional antibody modality with broad applicability in oncology, today announced its upcoming presentation at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting being held May 30 - June 3, 2025, in Chicago, Illinois. The presentation will highlight preclinical data supporting Avidicure's lead oncology program, AVC-S-101, a TROP2-targeting booster for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and several other cancer indications.

Avidicure's first-in-class dual agonistic multifunctional AVC-Boosters are designed to harness the full power of the immune system, and are avidity engineered to specifically and safely target only cancer cells. AVC-S-101 has shown prolonged and significantly improved tumor control in mice models by activating expansion and enhanced cytotoxicity of immune cells. In human non-small cell lung cancer samples freshly isolated from surgically resected tumors, AVC-S-101 demonstrated strong activation of the patient's own adaptive and innate immune cells, underscoring its potential as a monotherapy for cancer.

"After announcing our $50M seed funding last month, this presentation at ASCO 2025 marks another important milestone for Avidicure," said Arthur Lahr, Chief Executive Officer of Avidicure. "The data presented further demonstrate the unique mechanism of action of our AVC-Booster platform and programs. We are on track with IND enabling development of our lead multifunctional antibody targeting TROP2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and several other cancer indications."

Poster presentation details:

Title: Avidity engineered multifunctional antibodies for stimulation and orchestration of innate and adaptive immune cells in tumor tissues.

Poster Board: 38

Abstract number: 8558

Session Type and Title: Poster Session - Lung Cancer/Non-Small Cell Metastatic

Session Date and Time: May 31st, 2025, 1:30 - 4:30 PM CDT

Presenters: Robert Friesen, PhD & Sophie Poznanski, PhD

Avidicure will also be attending the BIO International Convention being held June 16 - 19, 2025, in Boston, Massachusetts. The company has been invited to give a corporate presentation titled "First-in-class dual agonistic multifunctional antibodies that modulate the full immune system" on June 17th at 1:30 PM ET in Room 153A.

About Avidicure

Avidicure is a biotechnology company pioneering an entirely new dual agonistic, multifunctional and avidity engineered antibody modality, "AVC-Boosters," designed to safely deliver targeted and potent immune-modulating monotherapy for cancer patients. The AVC-Booster design surpasses the best qualities of first-generation antibodies, checkpoint inhibitors, T-cell engagers, and antibody-drug conjugatesor follow the company on LinkedIn.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Christina Tartaglia

christina.tartaglia@precisionaq.com

Media Relations

Colleen Ketchum

colleen.ketchum@precisionaq.com