New to The Street, Skip Barber Racing School, and Stables Motor Condos Announce Strategic Partnership to Redefine the High-Performance Automotive Lifestyle

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2025 / New to The Street, one of the nation's most widely viewed business media platforms, has announced a high-profile partnership with Skip Barber Racing School, America's premier motorsports education brand, and Stables Motor Condos, Georgia's elite luxury garage community.

Together, these three brands will deliver a bold, multi-channel initiative that merges premium driving experiences, private garage ownership, and national media exposure. The collaboration will connect motorsports enthusiasts, car collectors, and investors through a shared passion for performance, lifestyle, and visibility.

"This partnership goes beyond brand synergy-it's about unlocking unforgettable experiences for our owners," said Jeff Beal, Managing Partner at Stables Motor Condos. "With Skip Barber Racing School and New to The Street, we're offering more than garages-we're offering gateways to adrenaline, learning, and community."

Key Elements of the Strategic Partnership:

National Television Exposure through New to The Street's sponsored programming on Bloomberg and FOX Business

Exclusive Member Access to Skip Barber Racing School discounts for Stables garage owners

Signature Events , including "Racer's Chat" sessions with professional drivers and "Ladies, Ditch Your Heels & Grab Your Wheels" performance driving clinics

Branded Showcase Garage with Skip Barber Racing features inside the Stables model experience

Monthly Lifestyle Features published across New to The Street and Stables media channels

Complimentary Driving Experiences for new garage buyers, providing access to the track from day one

"We're excited to bring the thrill of the track to the heart of the Stables community," said Michael Berg, Chief Financial Officer at Skip Barber Racing School. "This partnership strengthens the bridge between performance driving and premium garage ownership-two passions that naturally belong together."

The initiative launches this quarter, with the first wave of VIP and women-led track events rolling out this summer. Additional co-branded experiences and integrated media activations will extend throughout 2025.

About New to The Street

New to The Street is a nationally syndicated media platform spotlighting public and private companies through CEO interviews, investor segments, and brand storytelling. With over 2.51 million YouTube subscribers and a growing social community of 714,000+ followers across X, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook, the platform delivers unmatched visibility across digital and broadcast media.

As sponsored programming on FOX Business and Bloomberg Television, New to The Street showcases the companies shaping tomorrow's economy. Clients also benefit from weekly placements on iconic Times Square billboards and the highest volume of TV commercials across CNBC, FOX Business, and Bloomberg of any financial media company-making it the definitive media engine for exposure, trust, and market reach.

