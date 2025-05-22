Anzeige
Neues Milliarden-Ziel im Kupfergürtel der Anden? Explorationspotenzial sprengt alle Erwartungen
New to The Street, Skip Barber Racing School, and Stables Motor Condos Announce Strategic Partnership to Redefine the High-Performance Automotive Lifestyle

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2025 / New to The Street, one of the nation's most widely viewed business media platforms, has announced a high-profile partnership with Skip Barber Racing School, America's premier motorsports education brand, and Stables Motor Condos, Georgia's elite luxury garage community.

Together, these three brands will deliver a bold, multi-channel initiative that merges premium driving experiences, private garage ownership, and national media exposure. The collaboration will connect motorsports enthusiasts, car collectors, and investors through a shared passion for performance, lifestyle, and visibility.

"This partnership goes beyond brand synergy-it's about unlocking unforgettable experiences for our owners," said Jeff Beal, Managing Partner at Stables Motor Condos. "With Skip Barber Racing School and New to The Street, we're offering more than garages-we're offering gateways to adrenaline, learning, and community."

Key Elements of the Strategic Partnership:

  • National Television Exposure through New to The Street's sponsored programming on Bloomberg and FOX Business

  • Exclusive Member Access to Skip Barber Racing School discounts for Stables garage owners

  • Signature Events, including "Racer's Chat" sessions with professional drivers and "Ladies, Ditch Your Heels & Grab Your Wheels" performance driving clinics

  • Branded Showcase Garage with Skip Barber Racing features inside the Stables model experience

  • Monthly Lifestyle Features published across New to The Street and Stables media channels

  • Complimentary Driving Experiences for new garage buyers, providing access to the track from day one

"We're excited to bring the thrill of the track to the heart of the Stables community," said Michael Berg, Chief Financial Officer at Skip Barber Racing School. "This partnership strengthens the bridge between performance driving and premium garage ownership-two passions that naturally belong together."

The initiative launches this quarter, with the first wave of VIP and women-led track events rolling out this summer. Additional co-branded experiences and integrated media activations will extend throughout 2025.

About New to The Street

New to The Street is a nationally syndicated media platform spotlighting public and private companies through CEO interviews, investor segments, and brand storytelling. With over 2.51 million YouTube subscribers and a growing social community of 714,000+ followers across X, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook, the platform delivers unmatched visibility across digital and broadcast media.

As sponsored programming on FOX Business and Bloomberg Television, New to The Street showcases the companies shaping tomorrow's economy. Clients also benefit from weekly placements on iconic Times Square billboards and the highest volume of TV commercials across CNBC, FOX Business, and Bloomberg of any financial media company-making it the definitive media engine for exposure, trust, and market reach.

Media Contacts

Jeff Beal
Managing Partner
Stables Motor Condos
jeff@stablesmotorcondos.com | 678.793.8402

Michael Berg
Chief Financial Officer
Skip Barber Racing School
michael.berg@skipbarber.com | 516.428.2555

Monica Brennan
Director, Media Relations
New to The Street
monica@newtothestreet.com

SOURCE: New To The Street



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/new-to-the-street-skip-barber-racing-school-and-stables-motor-condos-announce-1031100

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
