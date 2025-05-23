Data Meaning Services Group Inc.: How Data Meaning is Helping Companies Ditch $500K Analytics Projects for $15K Cloud Solutions

Award-winning MicroStrategy partner leverages 20+ years of expertise to help organizations escape the on-premise analytics nightmare with Strategy One Managed Cloud Standard

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2025 / Data Meaning Services Group Inc., a leading provider of data analytics and business intelligence solutions, today announced its specialized services for MicroStrategy's new Strategy One Managed Cloud Standard (MCS).

This game-changing solution enables small to medium-sized organizations to harness enterprise-grade analytics without the complexity or high costs of traditional on-premise systems.

With over 200 successful implementations across industries like healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, and retail, Data Meaning's two-decade partnership with MicroStrategy ensures unmatched expertise and execution.

Enterprise Analytics at $15K: Formerly a $500K Investment

Strategy One MCS disrupts the traditional BI model. What once demanded major IT investments and months of setup is now available for just $15,000 per year for up to 50 users, offering Fortune 500-level capabilities in a simple SaaS model.

"We're seeing companies shift from managing infrastructure to focusing on insights," said Marvin Mayorga, Co-CEO at Data Meaning. "Strategy One MCS supports this evolution-delivering enterprise-grade capabilities with cloud simplicity. It's a natural fit for the value-driven approach that defines our work with clients."

Why Organizations Are Leaving BI Infrastructure Behind

No more server maintenance or upgrades - simplify operations

Empower business users - self-service analytics without IT bottlenecks

Faster insights - guided onboarding and automation accelerate deployment

Scale effortlessly - support 50-300 users with elastic pricing

By blending deep industry insight with technical mastery of MicroStrategy, Data Meaning helps organizations operationalize analytics and accelerate transformation.

The Competitive Edge: MCS by the Numbers"

As businesses push to modernize, partners like Data Meaning are key to successful outcomes," said Caio Gouveia, Co-CEO at Data Meaning.

50% lower total cost than comparable Tableau Enterprise setups

3x faster implementation than on-premise MicroStrategy solutions

AI-powered modeling and visualization out-of-the-box

Transparent pricing and unlimited scalability

Beyond Migration: Winning with Cloud Analytics

For those ready to eliminate inefficiencies and reinvent their analytics strategy, Data Meaning offers a full suite of MCS services:

Strategic Assessment - evaluate maturity and migration readiness

Seamless Migration - from legacy BI platforms

User Enablement - training and adoption programs for faster ROI

Ongoing Optimization - evolve with advanced use cases

Try Strategy One MCS - No Credit Card Needed

Access to Library, Admin Hub, and Workstation

Use Mosaic Studio for AI-powered insights

Guided migration support to kickstart transformation

Ready to Evolve Your Analytics?

Data Meaning is offering free Strategy One MCS readiness assessments for qualified organizations. This includes:

Current analytics evaluation

Migration complexity review

ROI projection

Customized implementation roadmap

About Data Meaning Services Group Inc.

For over 20 years, Data Meaning has delivered innovative data and analytics solutions that enhance business performance. Serving clients across 15+ industries, the firm specializes in business intelligence, analytics enablement, data governance, and self-service analytics.

Data Meaning partners with leading platforms-MicroStrategy, Alteryx, Alation, Collibra, Microsoft, and AWS-to help clients accelerate transformation and unlock the full value of their data.

Its leadership and consultants have implemented disruptive BI solutions and led bold, high-impact transformations. Data Meaning balances deep industry knowledge with BI expertise to institutionalize analytically powered change.

Learn more at https://datameaning.com/

Contact Information

Iván Ramos

Marketing Manager

info@datameaning.com

8554243282

SOURCE: Data Meaning Services Group Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/how-data-meaning-is-helping-companies-ditch-500k-analytics-proje-1031027