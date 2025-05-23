Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 23.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neues Milliarden-Ziel im Kupfergürtel der Anden? Explorationspotenzial sprengt alle Erwartungen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
23.05.2025 00:02 Uhr
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Data Meaning Services Group Inc.: How Data Meaning is Helping Companies Ditch $500K Analytics Projects for $15K Cloud Solutions

Finanznachrichten News

Award-winning MicroStrategy partner leverages 20+ years of expertise to help organizations escape the on-premise analytics nightmare with Strategy One Managed Cloud Standard

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2025 / Data Meaning Services Group Inc., a leading provider of data analytics and business intelligence solutions, today announced its specialized services for MicroStrategy's new Strategy One Managed Cloud Standard (MCS).

This game-changing solution enables small to medium-sized organizations to harness enterprise-grade analytics without the complexity or high costs of traditional on-premise systems.

With over 200 successful implementations across industries like healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, and retail, Data Meaning's two-decade partnership with MicroStrategy ensures unmatched expertise and execution.

Enterprise Analytics at $15K: Formerly a $500K Investment

Strategy One MCS disrupts the traditional BI model. What once demanded major IT investments and months of setup is now available for just $15,000 per year for up to 50 users, offering Fortune 500-level capabilities in a simple SaaS model.

"We're seeing companies shift from managing infrastructure to focusing on insights," said Marvin Mayorga, Co-CEO at Data Meaning. "Strategy One MCS supports this evolution-delivering enterprise-grade capabilities with cloud simplicity. It's a natural fit for the value-driven approach that defines our work with clients."

Why Organizations Are Leaving BI Infrastructure Behind

  • No more server maintenance or upgrades - simplify operations

  • Empower business users - self-service analytics without IT bottlenecks

  • Faster insights - guided onboarding and automation accelerate deployment

  • Scale effortlessly - support 50-300 users with elastic pricing

By blending deep industry insight with technical mastery of MicroStrategy, Data Meaning helps organizations operationalize analytics and accelerate transformation.

The Competitive Edge: MCS by the Numbers"

As businesses push to modernize, partners like Data Meaning are key to successful outcomes," said Caio Gouveia, Co-CEO at Data Meaning.

  • 50% lower total cost than comparable Tableau Enterprise setups

  • 3x faster implementation than on-premise MicroStrategy solutions

  • AI-powered modeling and visualization out-of-the-box

  • Transparent pricing and unlimited scalability

Beyond Migration: Winning with Cloud Analytics

For those ready to eliminate inefficiencies and reinvent their analytics strategy, Data Meaning offers a full suite of MCS services:

  • Strategic Assessment - evaluate maturity and migration readiness

  • Seamless Migration - from legacy BI platforms

  • User Enablement - training and adoption programs for faster ROI

  • Ongoing Optimization - evolve with advanced use cases

Try Strategy One MCS - No Credit Card Needed

  • Access to Library, Admin Hub, and Workstation

  • Use Mosaic Studio for AI-powered insights

  • Guided migration support to kickstart transformation

Ready to Evolve Your Analytics?

Data Meaning is offering free Strategy One MCS readiness assessments for qualified organizations. This includes:

  • Current analytics evaluation

  • Migration complexity review

  • ROI projection

  • Customized implementation roadmap

About Data Meaning Services Group Inc.

For over 20 years, Data Meaning has delivered innovative data and analytics solutions that enhance business performance. Serving clients across 15+ industries, the firm specializes in business intelligence, analytics enablement, data governance, and self-service analytics.

Data Meaning partners with leading platforms-MicroStrategy, Alteryx, Alation, Collibra, Microsoft, and AWS-to help clients accelerate transformation and unlock the full value of their data.

Its leadership and consultants have implemented disruptive BI solutions and led bold, high-impact transformations. Data Meaning balances deep industry knowledge with BI expertise to institutionalize analytically powered change.

Learn more at https://datameaning.com/

Contact Information

Iván Ramos
Marketing Manager
info@datameaning.com
8554243282

.

SOURCE: Data Meaning Services Group Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/how-data-meaning-is-helping-companies-ditch-500k-analytics-proje-1031027

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.