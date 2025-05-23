Epique Realty wins 7 International Awards for AI

Epique Realty Recognized in Premier Global Business Awards Program for Exceptional Performance

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2025 / The 2025 Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence is an esteemed program dedicated to honoring groundbreaking achievements and celebrating excellence and innovation across the international AI industry.

Epique Realty and CEO Joshua Miller are happy to announce that together they have been named winners of seven awards at the 2025 Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence, one of the world's premier data-driven business awards programs. This recognition underscores Epique's dedication to pushing the boundaries of what's possible with artificial intelligence.

Empowering agents. Epique Realty's integrated AI solutions are transforming real estate. Epique is committed to delivering innovative, agent-centric solutions that drive business value and set new industry standards.

Epique received these 2025 Globee® Awards for Artificial intelligence specifically for empowering agents as Epique's integrated AI solutions are transforming real estate. The following seven winners were awarded:

2025 Silver Globee® Winners

Epique AIPRO and integrated AI solutions, Real Estate AI Solutions

Epique AIPRO, Most Innovative AI Product for Real Estate

2025 Bronze Globee® Winners

Epique Realty, Best Achievement in AI Operations

Joshua Miller, Epique Realty AI Thought Leadership of the Year AI Expertise Achievement AI Technology Leadership Achievement AI Leadership Achievement



"Winning the 2025 Globee Awards for AI means we're delivering on the promise," declared Joshua Miller, CEO and Co-Founder of Epique Realty. "We've always believed that technology, especially AI, should be a powerful force for good, something that truly changes the equation. This incredible recognition for Epique is a bright, shining signal that our commitment to real-world impact for our agents and their clients to building AI that genuinely creates extraordinary and lasting value, is not just a vision - it's a reality. We're not only building tools; we're building the future."

Janice Delcid, CFO and Co-Founder of Epique, was enthusiastic, "We are so proud of Josh and our Epique AI team for these outstanding awards. This recognition acknowledges Josh's innovative and visionary leadership. It includes Epique's focus on agent well-being and success. Epique Realty offers a range of benefits at no cost to agents, including healthcare, vision and dental coverage, and essential business tools like CRM access and personalized marketing materials. Through strategic partnerships with industry leaders, Epique Realty has created a support system that agents have reported saving $30,000 annually while improving business performance."

Epique AIPRO, Epique.ai and Epique's integrated AI solutions exemplify the company's dedication to democratizing success for agents, offering them powerful AI tools to streamline everyday tasks, from generating property descriptions to executing strategic marketing campaigns. Recognized as the #1 AI tool for real estate agents by publications like Ascendix and Real Trends, Epique.ai brings natural language processing capabilities to agents' fingertips, helping them focus more on client relationships and closing deals.

"Epique Realty's rapid expansion and dedication to agent success highlight the effectiveness of Epique's visionary strategy," states Christopher Miller, COO and Co-Founder of Epique. "By integrating innovative technology with an agent-focused model, Epique has not only disrupted the conventional brokerage landscape but has also set a precedent for the future of real estate, showcasing that a brokerage can be both transformative and empowering."

"Moreover, Epique Realty is raising the bar and setting the pace for transformation. The company's amazing growth is a direct result of its steadfast commitment to its agents. As Epique Realty invites ambitious agents ready to redefine their careers and embrace the future of real estate to join the revolution," concludes COO and Co-Founder Christopher Miller.

The Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence honor organizations, products, teams, and individuals leading the way in AI innovation. From breakthrough AI models and intelligent automation to transformative use cases in healthcare, finance, security, and more, these awards spotlight those making the most significant impact through artificial intelligence.

Over 2,995 judges from around the world, representing a diverse array of industry experts, applied for the judging process. The final judges are listed here: https://globeeawards.com/artificial-intelligence/judges, Judges evaluate nominations based on four key criteria: Achievement, Main Content, Summary, and Supporting Materials. This systematic approach guarantees consistent, transparent, and high-quality evaluations, making it a trusted benchmark for recognizing excellence worldwide.

"The 2025 winners reflect the innovation and forward-thinking mindset needed to lead in AI today," said San Madan, President of the Globee® Awards. "With over 2,995 professionals globally participating in data-driven evaluations, this recognition truly represents industry-wide respect and validation."

The Globee® Awards present recognition in ten programs and competitions. To learn more about the Globee Awards, please visit the website: https://globeeawards.com. All trademarks belong to their respective owners.

About Epique Realty

Epique Realty is redefining the real estate brokerage with its groundbreaking agent-first model. By providing agents with exceptional tools, state-of-the-art AI technology, unheard of benefits and comprehensive support at no cost, Epique empowers agents to thrive and succeed in today's competitive market. With a solid foundation of inclusion, innovation, mentorship, and integrity, Epique Realty is one of the fastest-growing real estate brokerages in the country. BeEpique

Barbara Simpson | PR and Communications

281-773-7842 | Barbara@EpiqueRealty.com





https://www.instagram.com/epiquerealty/

https://www.facebook.com/epiquerealty

https://www.linkedin.com/company/epique-realty/mycompany/

https://www.youtube.com/@epiquerealty

SOURCE: Epique Realty

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/epique-realty-wins-7-international-awards-for-ai-1031088