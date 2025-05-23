Ecogensus Acquires Two Recycling Facilities, Kickstarting Transformative U.S. Infrastructure Plan

Deploying Rhino Recyclers to Drive a New Era of High-Efficiency Recycling

HOUSTON, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2025 / Ecogensus, a leader in sustainable waste-to-value solutions, today announced the acquisition of two advanced materials recovery facilities (MRFs) in high-value, growing U.S. markets. This strategic move marks a pivotal step in Ecogensus' U.S. expansion, positioning the company to operate and enhance these facilities as fully integrated recycling hubs.

The facilities historically generated over $14 million annually in revenue, but Ecogensus is implementing structural and operational improvements expected to double processing capacity. In addition, new Rhino Recycler 5000 Series units will be deployed to supercharge the operations by eliminating a large cost center (residual waste disposal) and converting it to an additional revenue generator (Rhino output products).

The acquisition serves as a launchpad for Ecogensus' ambitious U.S. Phase 1 deployment, which consists of 1,500 Rhino Recyclers to be deployed in the mainland U.S. (many projects are underway globally by third-party customers, licensees and developers).

"This acquisition is an exciting and significant step for Ecogensus," said Bjornulf Ostvik, CEO of Ecogensus. "We've secured modern recycling infrastructure, with established historical customer bases and skilled teams, enabling us to fast track our vision for sustainable waste management. The acquisition acts as an accelerator for us in laying an infrastructure foundation in the U.S."

Structured as an asset purchase, the transaction includes critical operational infrastructure including buildings, advanced recycling machines, and various wheeled assets. Ecogensus will retain existing staff and leverage the facilities' operational expertise and prime location to kickstart its nationwide rollout. While specific locations and historical names remain undisclosed, the facilities' modern design and capacity support Ecogensus' technology-driven recycling model. The company is committed to setting new industry standards for efficiency and sustainability.

This milestone underscores Ecogensus' transition into the facility development phase, positioning it to reshape the U.S. recycling landscape.

About Ecogensus

Ecogensus is a leader in next-generation sustainable resources, advanced synthetic materials, and process technologies. Our work focuses on providing environmentally minded solutions to a number of markets and industries, including consumer goods, the power sector, building materials/construction, wastewater, and waste management. For more information, visit www.ecogensus.com.

Media Contact: media@ecogensus.com

SOURCE: Ecogensus

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/ecogensus-acquires-two-recycling-facilities-kickstarting-transformative-u.s.-infra-1031117