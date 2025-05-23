INFORMA MARKETS - GLOBAL LICENSING GROUP: Licensing Expo Unites Global Leaders as Industry Surges with $13 Billion Annual Growth

Licensing Expo addressed tariffs, category diversification, uncovered new IP and brought together global decision makers.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2025 / Licensing Expo, the leading event dedicated to licensing, IP extension and brand collaborations, organized by Informa Markets' Global Licensing Group and sponsored by Licensing International, gathered over 12,000 registered professionals, including leading retailers, licensees and manufacturers to connect with brand owners and agents to discuss new deals driving licensed consumer products and brand collaborations of the next two to five years. Recently announced in the Licensing International 2025 Global Licensing Industry Study, worldwide sales of licensed products and services totaled $369.6 billion plus last year, up from $356.5 billion in 2023.

With a record of over 10,000 accepted meeting invites, developing purposeful relationships remains the core focus of Licensing Expo. Hosting 381 exhibiting companies, with 142 new to show exhibitors like Calm, emoji, FC Barcelona, Roblox and UFC, more than 5,000 established and upcoming brands were represented from entertainment, sports, fashion, food and beverage, toys and art and design. Brand owners, licensing agents, licensees and service providers powering the biggest names like Airstream, Coca-Cola, Crayola, Nintendo, NASCAR and LEGO as well as major studios Warner Bros. Discovery, Paramount, Disney, Hasbro, NBCUniversal, Mattel and Netflix, connected to negotiate, earn and plan new IP partnership deals throughout the showcase including two days of media upfronts and three days of exhibition. Celebrity guest appearances ranged from Mike Tyson, Vanessa Hudgens, Young Dirty Bastard (YDB) and Lil Mr. E of Foo's Gone Wild.

International attendees represented nearly 30% of the expo audience with global buyers keen to gain first access to new releases unveiled at the industry's global meeting place. Exhibitors spanned 30 countries, with emerging opportunities across South Asia, Africa, Eastern Europe and Latin American markets. Increased major retailer presence from companies such as Amazon, Dick's Sporting Goods, H&M, Inditex, Miniso, Pop Mart, Primark, Target and Walmart were among 2,000 e-commerce, specialty shops and big box stores, reaching sought-after brands to add to store shelves in the coming seasons.

A riveting panel addressed top-of-mind concerns and challenges on navigating the global tariff environment with actionable insights reviewing strategies from legal solutions and implementing specific protective clauses as well as balanced approaches to shipping and warehousing considerations. Experts Steven Heller (The Brand Liaison), Jed Ferdinand (Meister Seelig & Fein), Sam Hafif (Concept One Accessories) and Jay Foreman (Basic Fun!) commented on the importance of face-to-face connection at Licensing Expo to negotiate key deals, stay on top of fast changing decision needs and maintain bottom line.

"You could feel the momentum fueling the next generation of licensing across the show floor. The record number of meetings, new to show innovative concepts looking to break into the market, unique emerging category opportunities, showcases from global leaders across all major production studio houses, as well as the presence of name-brand goliaths known all around by devoted fans, proves the resilience of the licensing community," says Anna Clarke, Senior Vice President of the Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets. "The message was clear that as we navigate the future of the supply chain together, the value of connecting in person at the industry's most important deal-making event is irreplaceable, fostering quality connections with game-changing business outcomes."

"The licensing landscape in 2025 is evolving with remarkable agility in response to both economic pressures and changing consumer behaviors. At Licensing Expo, we observed how brands are strategically navigating tariff challenges while simultaneously capitalizing on the resurgence of nostalgic brand revivals that continue to resonate deeply with fans. Significant growth in food and beverage licensing marks a fresh powerhouse sector in interesting cross collaborations while wellness category opportunities are emerging from trend to essential consumer priority. Necessity, emotional connection and customer experience will be core decision motivators both for purchasers and manufacturers. Licensors and licensees are collaborating to create authentic engagements that transcend traditional product boundaries proving once again that our industry thrives on creativity even amid market complexities," notes Amanda Cioletti, VP of Content and Strategy at the Global Licensing Group.

Announcements from top brands included TV family favorite, Hasbro's Peppa Pig, welcoming the addition of baby sister, Evie, to its character roster; Monster Jam's new Grave Digger Stars & Stripe monster truck reveal; Disney's plans for the production of Toy Story 5, as the franchise celebrates its 30th anniversary, as well as Roblox's first-ever off-platform retail link, the Approved Merchandiser Program (AMP), for official purchases to avatar items and accessories; and finally The Skibidi Toilet movie announcing famed Michael Bay to direct. Location-Based Entertainment, another growing category segment for licensing, also celebrated the launch of Universal's Epic Universe, opening to the public this week.

The licensing industry remains incredibly resilient and innovative, constantly finding new ways to connect beloved brands with consumers across increasingly diverse touchpoints through the upcoming transformative frontier for brand extension. From inception to proof of concept, manufacturing to retail, and expansion to cross-category proliferation, Licensing Expo remains the premier destination to negotiate the biggest and best brand deals in-person and build a lifelong network of industry resources and experts to deliver the products consumers know and love around the world today.

Licensing Expo returns May 19-21, 2026, at Mandalay Bay Convention Center. Brand Licensing Europe will convene at Excel London, UK, October 7-9, 2025.

