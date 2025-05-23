Anzeige
Freitag, 23.05.2025
Neues Milliarden-Ziel im Kupfergürtel der Anden? Explorationspotenzial sprengt alle Erwartungen
23.05.2025 02:18 Uhr
Inclusive Design Gains Momentum as Canton Fair Spotlights Senior-Friendly Innovation

Finanznachrichten News

GUANGZHOU, China, May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As global demographics shift, the aging population becomes a defining force in product innovation. At the 137th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair), Chinese companies have been embracing this trend with technology-driven, senior-centric solutions designed to promote safety, independence, and dignity for older adults.

One standout exhibitor, Guangzhou SELAQUA Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd. (Aicube Care), drew attention with its modular bathroom systems tailored to senior users. Since entering the sector in 2010, the company has focused on high-end accessible designs, including a thermostatic shower panel with a built-in seat, an adjustable ceramic basin with a height-adaptable holder, U-shaped grab bars, and wall-mounted shower seats with supportive armrests and backrests. "As aging becomes a global issue, many buyers are realizing the growing demand in this sector," said Katie Peng, Sales Manager at Aicube Care. "Some who hadn't considered it before are now actively exploring opportunities after seeing our solutions."

Aging-focused innovation also featured prominently in the Canton Fair's first-ever Service Robots Zone. Zhejiang Fubao Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. showcased an advanced companion robot built for elderly care. Equipped with AI-powered health monitoring, real-time physiological tracking, and telemedicine capabilities, the robot offers features such as blood oxygen detection, medication reminders, and emergency alert systems, all essential for seniors living independently.

Other senior-centric everyday solutions were exhibited during the 137th Canton Fair. Bio-based insoles with over 25% corn-derived PU provide superior cushioning and durability, offering seniors enhanced support for extended walking or standing. Meanwhile, height-adjustable, remote-controlled kitchens enable wheelchair users to effortlessly adjust cabinets and stoves to a comfortable working height.

On May 3rd, the Canton Fair hosted a themed event titled "Silver Economy: A New Paradigm for Aging-Friendly Products," further emphasizing its strong focus on this emerging trend.

From adaptive home fixtures to smart health monitoring systems, exhibitors at the 137th Canton Fair are redefining what it means to age with comfort and confidence. Their innovations show that designing for older adults is no longer a niche but a vital part of mainstream innovation. These companies are not just capitalizing on a significant growth opportunity. They are also advancing a broader social mission: making aging more inclusive, safe, and empowering. As these innovations reach global markets, the Fair continues to be a pivotal platform for shaping a future that embraces aging with compassion and foresight.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2691605/image_969985_25478765.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/inclusive-design-gains-momentum-as-canton-fair-spotlights-senior-friendly-innovation-302460664.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
