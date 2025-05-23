Anzeige
23.05.2025 02:54 Uhr
MindHYVE.ai, Inc.: MindHYVE.ai and Islamabad Diagnostic Centre Forge Strategic Alliance to Launch AGI-Powered Diagnostic Intelligence Across Pakistan

Finanznachrichten News

ISLAMABAD, May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking move to elevate clinical diagnostics nationwide, MindHYVE.ai, a U.S.-based pioneer in orchestrated agentic AI and swarm-intelligent systems, has signed a formal Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Islamabad Diagnostic Centre (IDC). The collaboration will see the deployment of Chiron and Ava-AutoNarrator-two proprietary, AGI-powered agents-across IDC's core diagnostic workflows.

Belal Faruki, CEO of MindHYVE.ai, and Dr. Rizwan Uppal, Founder & CEO of IDC, sign a strategic MoU to deploy AGI-powered diagnostic agents across Pakistan-marking a major leap in AI-driven, ethical, and intelligent healthcare.

Initially launching at flagship centers in Islamabad (F-8 Markaz) and Lahore (DHA Phase 4), the pilot will introduce a multi-agent diagnostic intelligence layer, enhancing decision precision, speed, and reproducibility in radiology and laboratory services.

"This isn't just AI-it's agentic intelligence in action," said Belal Faruki, Founder & CEO of MindHYVE.ai. "By fusing swarm intelligence with domain-specific reasoning models, we're equipping clinicians with AI collaborators that learn, adapt, and elevate patient outcomes-ethically and transparently."

Key Innovations:

  • Chiron - A medical diagnostic reasoner, part of MindHYVE.ai's Ava-Agent architecture, performs pre-diagnostic inference and real-time anomaly detection across radiological and laboratory datasets.
  • Ava-AutoNarrator - A semi-autonomous narrative generation agent, trained on clinical ontologies, that synthesizes structured reports aligned with ICD and HL7 standards.
  • Agentic Coordination Layer - MindHYVE.ai's Swarm AI Framework orchestrates agents in real-time-enabling self-organization, priority optimization, and contextual reasoning across patient records.
  • Secure PACS/LIS Integration - Seamless, encrypted integration with IDC's Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) and Laboratory Information Systems (LIS).

Three-Phase Rollout Strategy:

  • Phase 1 - Ground Launch: Initial deployment, radiologist/lab team onboarding, and system calibration.
  • Phase 2 - Reasoner Tuning: AGI model refinement, cross-clinic feedback loops, and clinical data harmonization across 5-7 IDC locations.
  • Phase 3 - Nationwide Readiness: DRAP-compliant licensing, agent swarm scaling, and full-stack intelligence across IDC's 130+ branches.

Ethical Intelligence Commitment

All systems will be governed under MindHYVE.ai's Ethical AGI Protocol, including:

  • Human-in-the-loop validation
  • Encrypted patient data pathways
  • Collaborative oversight with DRAP and PNAC
  • Explainable diagnostic decisions using Ava-Fusion reasoning models

"MindHYVE.ai's orchestrated AGI reflects our vision of scalable, accessible diagnostics," said Dr. Rizwan Uppal, Founder & CEO of IDC. "This alliance ushers in a new era of intelligent healthcare, anchored in ethics and excellence."

About MindHYVE.ai

Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, MindHYVE.ai builds domain-specific AGI agents, multi-agent orchestration systems, and the Ava-Fusion family of reasoning models-driving intelligent transformation in diagnostics, infrastructure, and national systems.

Website: www.mindhyve.ai | Email:hello@mindhyve.ai | Contact: +1 (949) 200-8668

Media Contact
Marc Ortiz
Email: marc.ortiz@mindhyve.ai

Built with intelligence, Guided by humanity

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2694515/MindHYVEai_idc.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2686713/MindHYVEai.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mindhyveai-and-islamabad-diagnostic-centre-forge-strategic-alliance-to-launch-agi-powered-diagnostic-intelligence-across-pakistan-302463844.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
