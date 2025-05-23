Volvo Trucks Driver Challenge - A step towards Decarbonizing the transportation industry, while maximizing on fuel economy

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The seventh edition of the competition focused on the skills that make a real difference for productivity and sustainability in the modern transport business. The 2 key champions were Mr. Fatorrahman from Indonesia [Off-Road Category] and Mr. Euihwan Choi from Korea [On-Road Category].

The aim of the Driver Challenge is to draw attention to the important work done by truck drivers. It is also a way of attracting young people to the job, which offers good career opportunities. The transport industry is constantly growing and there is now a shortage of trained drivers all over the world. To help our customers to recruit and retain skilled drivers, we have been focusing for many years on the design of the driver's environment and the drivability of our trucks. The concept "You win, we all win" puts truck drivers in focus, highlighting the vital role they play in ensuring everybody wins. It reminds customers that there is always room for improvement when it comes to driving skills - and that it's well worth the effort.

The Volvo Trucks Driver Challenge brings together all the different challenges that truck drivers face every day. Their skills are often the decisive factor in the productivity and profitability of our customers. Drivers also make a major contribution to road safety. The finals gave us the opportunity to see incredibly skillful drivers doing an impressive job of handling their trucks.

Ms. Anna Engblom, Managing Director for Southeast Asia & Japan at Volvo Trucks said, "The Driver Challenge is our way of bringing Volvo's deep expertise in fuel economy to our customers, delivering these benefits throughout the entire lifespan and operation of their trucks. This competition empowers drivers to enhance their driving skills, improve fuel efficiency, and prioritize safety. Using less fuel is not only beneficial for our customers but also for the environment." She continued to say " Volvo Connect scores measure driver performance, providing a Fuel Efficiency Score based on speed adaptation, engine and gear utilization, anticipation and braking, and standstill. Striving for a high score reduces costs, CO2 emissions, and enhances safety and vehicle longevity - key aspects of the Drivers' Challenge."

The Volvo Trucks Driver Challenge has been running globally since 2009 and this year's competition attracted 13 markets in the Middle East, Asia, Oceania and Australia. In the sub-category segment, the winners for each were [On-Road & Off-Road]

Best Fuel-Efficient Driving: Anthony Marshall, Australia & Sangyoun Park, Korea

Best Transport Mission / High Productivity: Amnart Phengphet, Thailand & Ryan Balanueco, Philippines

On-Time Delivery: Bedirhan Ugur Karsli, Turkey & Sangyoun Park, Korea

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2693690/0D3A9497_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2693691/OffRoad_Champion.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2693692/On_Road_Champion.jpg

