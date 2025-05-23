Anzeige
23.05.2025 06:10 Uhr
De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited: De Havilland Canada announces the expansion of its presence in Greece

ATHENS, Greece, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited ("De Havilland Canada") is pleased to announce the launch of DeHavillandAircraftofCanadaHellasLtd., its new wholly-owned subsidiary in Greece, further strengthening our commitment to providing exceptional customer support to our valued customers in the region. This expansion also reflects De Havilland Canada's deep confidence in the Greek market and its strong cooperation with the Greek government and the relevant aviation authorities.

De Havilland Canada Hellas will also function as a strategic base for DHC's regional operations, providing closer proximity and more responsive support to operators of De Havilland Canada's Waterbomber aircraft across Greece. This expansion underscores De Havilland Canada's ongoing commitment to strengthening its global customer support network and ensuring the highest levels of operational efficiency and customer success. It also reinforces the company's long-term dedication to its customers and DHC's commitment to operators in Greece to best support their operations for decades to come.

"We are proud to establish a regional presence in Greece, a country with a strong aviation tradition. This announcement reinforces our commitment to operators in this important market," said Jean-Philippe Côté, Vice President, Programs and Business Improvement at De Havilland Canada. "This investment will allow us to better address the specific needs of our customers in the region, delivering faster response times, improved parts availability, and personalized support."

Marking a key step forward in their collaboration, Mr. Côté is visiting Athens this week for high-level talks with Greek government officials. Joined by Canada's Ambassador to Greece, Anna-Karine Asselin, he is meeting with Deputy Minister for Civil Protection Evangelos Tournas and Alternate Minister of National Economy and Finance Nikos Papathanasis. The visit aims to deepen the growing partnership and identify new opportunities for future cooperation.

AboutDeHavillandAircraftofCanadaLimited
With more than 5,000 aircraft delivered, De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited (De Havilland Canada) is well established across the globe and our talented team of aviation professionals is dedicated to advancing our near-100-year reputation for excellence in innovation, production, and customer support. Our aircraft operate reliably in some of the world's harshest climates and provide vital connections between rural communities and urban centres - transporting essential cargo and millions of passengers annually. Our aircraft also support a wide variety of special mission operations including aerial firefighting, search and rescue, medical evacuation, reconnaissance, and coastal surveillance. Visit: dehavilland.com.

Formediainquiriesorfurtherinformation,pleasecontact:
De Havilland Canada
communications@dehavilland.com


