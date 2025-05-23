Anzeige
Freitag, 23.05.2025
Neues Milliarden-Ziel im Kupfergürtel der Anden? Explorationspotenzial sprengt alle Erwartungen
Dow Jones News
23.05.2025 06:33 Uhr
TAGESVORSCHAU/Freitag, 23. Mai

Finanznachrichten News

DJ TAGESVORSCHAU/Freitag, 23. Mai 

=== 
*** 01:30 JP/Verbraucherpreise landesweit April 
     PROGNOSE: k.A. 
     zuvor:  +3,2% gg Vj 
     Kernverbraucherpreise 
     PROGNOSE: k.A. 
     zuvor:  +3,6% gg Vj 
*** 08:00 DE/BIP (2. Veröffentlichung) 1Q 
     kalender- und saisonbereinigt gg Vq 
     PROGNOSE:  +0,2% gg Vq 
     1. Veröff.: +0,2% gg Vq 
     4. Quartal: -0,2% gg Vq 
     kalenderbereinigt gg Vj 
     PROGNOSE:  -0,2% gg Vq 
     1. Veröff.: -0,2% gg Vq 
     4. Quartal: -0,2% gg Vq 
*** 08:00 GB/Einzelhandelsumsatz April 
     PROGNOSE: +0,3% gg Vm/+4,4% gg Vj 
     zuvor:  +0,4% gg Vm/+2,6% gg Vj 
  08:00 DE/Bauhauptgewerbe, Auftragseingang und Umsatz März 
*** 08:45 FR/Verbrauchervertrauen Mai 
     PROGNOSE: 93 
     zuvor:  92 
*** 10:00 DE/Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, HV 
*** 10:00 DE/Porsche Automobil Holding SE, HV 
  10:00 DE/Wacker Neuson SE, HV 
*** 10:30 IT/EZB-Chefvolkswirt Lane, Vorlesung zu "Inflation 
     and disinflation in the euro area" 
*** 11:00 EU/EZB, Tariflohnindikator 
  14:30 US/St. Louis-Fed-Präsident Musalem und Kansas-City-Fed-Präsident Schmid, 
     Reden bei Northwest Arkansas Fireside Chat Event 
*** 16:00 US/Neubauverkäufe April 
     PROGNOSE: -4,0% gg Vm 
     zuvor:  +7,4% gg Vm 
*** 18:00 DE/EZB-Direktorin Schnabel, Rede zu "Finanzielle 
     Bildung und Geldpolitik" 
*** 18:00 US/Fed-Gouverneurin Cook, Rede bei 
     Seventh Annual Women in Macro Conference 
===

- *** kennzeichnen Termine, zu denen voraussichtlich einzeilige Flash-Headlines gesendet werden

- Termin ohne Uhrzeit steht im Laufe des Tages an

- Uhrzeiten in aktueller Ortszeit Deutschland

- Keine Gewähr für Richtigkeit und Vollständigkeit

Kontakt zum Autor: calendar.de@dowjones.com

DJG/kch/apo/hab/kla/sha

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 23, 2025 00:00 ET (04:00 GMT)

Copyright (c) 2025 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

© 2025 Dow Jones News
