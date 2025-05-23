Jackaroo King 2nd Offline Championship Lands in Oman with Huawei AppGallery, Igniting Social Gaming Frenzy

MUSCAT, Oman, May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 16th, Jackaroo King, a premier gaming product that faithfully preserves the essence of the original Jackaroo gameplay, has partnered with Huawei AppGallery to launch its second offline championship at HES Mall of Oman. Sixteen players competed in teams of two, engaging in strategic showdowns that blended "competitive gaming + social interaction," delivering a fresh experience combining tactical gameplay and trending culture to Middle Eastern players.

Immersive Tournament Experience: A Social Extravaganza from Virtual to Reality

The tournament ignited fierce competition through a three-round elimination format. The champion team claimed eight grand honors: an exclusive avatar frame, customized launch screen exposure, 100,000 in-game diamonds, a champion interview feature, a trophy engraved with their team name, commemorative medals, and the latest HUAWEI P70 Pro smartphone in white. Interactive quiz sessions ran throughout the event, allowing players and audiences to win Huawei gift packs or chocolates via timed Q&A challenges, merging competition with social engagement.

Omnichannel Social Activation: Online-Offline Synergy

To boost participation, the organizers launched a "Three-Photo Campaign": attendees who posted three photos from the event on Facebook/Instagram with hashtags JackarooKing and HuaweiAppGallery, tagged the official accounts, and collected 10 likes could redeem limited-edition chocolate gift boxes or Huawei merchandise.

Phenomenal Product DNA: Revitalizing Classic Games Digitally

As a chart-topping hit on both the App Store and Google Play in the Middle East for consecutive months, Jackaroo King has proven its blockbuster potential since launch:

Classic Gameplay : Faithfully retains Jackaroo's core mechanics while integrating social systems.

: Faithfully retains Jackaroo's core mechanics while integrating social systems. Pure Experience : Ad-free interface and localized operations resonate deeply with Middle Eastern youth.

: Ad-free interface and localized operations resonate deeply with Middle Eastern youth. Ecosystem Building: Creates an immersive "gaming-social-competitive" loop through online-offline tournament networks.

A Jackaroo King regional executive stated: "This collaboration merges Huawei's channel strengths with Jackaroo King's social DNA, marking a pivotal step in building our gaming-social ecosystem. Offline tournaments enhance user loyalty, and together we aim to elevate Middle Eastern digital entertainment."

About Jackaroo King

Since its launch in August 2024, Jackaroo King has set industry benchmarks, captivating loyal fans with its premium experience. As a modern homage to the classic Jackaroo, this innovation-rooted-in-tradition title is redefining social entertainment for global youth. With the success of its second championship, this "social-first revival of classic gameplay" is pioneering a new paradigm for the worldwide social entertainment industry.

