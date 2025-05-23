The California State Assembly's Appropriations Committee passed a bill that would renege more than a million commitments to the state's rooftop solar customers. From pv magazine USA The California State Assembly's Appropriations Committee passed AB 942 9-1, a bill that seeks to cut compensation rates for existing rooftop solar customers that send electricity to the grid. The bill requires sold or transferred homes to shift to net energy metering (NEM) 3. 0, which pays about 80% less for electricity sent to the grid. Opponents argue this retroactively changes the terms set by the state, breaking ...

