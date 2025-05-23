Bitget Limited: Bitget and Cryptita Plays Inspire Next Generation with Young Learners' Encyclopedia

VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 23, 2025, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has announced its collaboration with Cryptita Plays on the Young Learners' Encyclopedia, an illustrated book designed to introduce blockchain and crypto concepts to youths through engaging stories and visuals.

The collaboration aligns perfectly with Bitget's Blockchain4Youthand Blockchain4Her, which aims to make blockchain education accessible to young people and underrepresented communities worldwide. The encyclopedia serves as a new channel to simplify complex topics and spark early curiosity in crypto in the next generation.

Developed by Cryptita Plays, the Young Learners' Encyclopedia will break down key Web3 topics such as decentralization and NFTs in a manner that is both fun and digestible for young minds. The project is designed not only for children but also for educators looking to integrate future-facing content into their classrooms. As part of its outreach, the book will be distributed in underserved regions, starting with schools and community centers in the Philippines where access to blockchain education remains limited.

Bitget's involvement reflects a broader strategy to encourage learning and innovation at the grassroots level. The encyclopedia will offer a hands-on, creative approach to education that supports early awareness and long-term participation in the digital economy.

"This book is more than just a creative educational tool. It is a bridge that connects the next generation to the world of Web3 through stories, illustrations, and imagination," said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. "It speaks to the heart of what Blockchain4Youth and Blockchain4Her stands for - empowering the youth, and elevating the voices of the underrepresented who are driving real change in this space. The future of Web3 belongs to them and it begins here."

Further details on the distribution of the Young Learners' Encyclopedia will be announced in due course, with a target launch by the end of 2025. Initial distribution will begin in the Philippines, with plans for global rollout to follow.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchangeand Web3 company. Serving over 120 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price, Ethereum price, and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Walletis a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, token swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more.

Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavusoglu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüs (Boxing gold medalist) and Ilkin Aydin (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

For more information, visit: Website| Twitter| Telegram| LinkedIn| Discord| Bitget Wallet

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bitget.com

Risk Warning: Digital asset prices are subject to fluctuation and may experience significant volatility. Investors are advised to only allocate funds they can afford to lose. The value of any investment may be impacted, and there is a possibility that financial objectives may not be met, nor the principal investment recovered. Independent financial advice should always be sought, and personal financial experience and standing carefully considered. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Bitget accepts no liability for any potential losses incurred. Nothing contained herein should be construed as financial advice. For further information, please refer to ourTerms of Use.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f65aa5c7-664a-4736-8bbd-eebc2d27a020