May 23, 2025, 09.00 CET Brödernas Group AB (publ) delays the publication of the annual audited consolidated financial statements of the Group due in April 2025 Reference is made to Brödernas Group AB (publ) ("Brödernas"), SEK 175,000,000 senior secured callable fixed rate bonds with ISIN NO0013250597 ("Existing Bonds"). Brödernas has, in accordance with Section 14.1 (a) of the terms and conditions for the Existing Bonds, an requirement of publishing the annual audited consolidated financial statements of the Group no later than four (4) months after expiry of each financial year, i.e. April 30 2025. Due to the ongoing restructuring process, and in order to prevent presenting misleading figures, Brödernas have decided to postpone the publication due in April 2025 under the Existing Bonds until further notice, which means that an event of default under the Existing Bonds therefore has occurred. For further information, please contact: Richard Forsshéll, CEO press@brodernas.se This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com .



