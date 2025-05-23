More than 8,000 people attended the recent CleanPower 2025 clean energy event held by the American Clean Power Association (ACP) in Phoenix, Arizona. From pv magazine USA The American Clean Power Association (ACP) held its annual CleanPower event in Phoenix, Arizona May 19 to 22, 2025, convening over 8,000 industry members and 500 exhibitors in the utility-scale clean power industry. Experts in solar, wind and energy storage met to strike deals, share product updates and get the latest scoop on regulatory changes. pv magazine USA attended the event, gaining insight on the challenges and solutions ...

