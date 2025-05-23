Third edition of the trade event will merge physical and digital experiences, supporting the vibrant and fast-growing Nordic fashion community

Mandatory and NuORDER by Lightspeed, the industry's leading B2B commerce platform, are joining forces for the third consecutive time to power the digital extension of Mandatory's in-person trade event, taking place August 5-7 in Copenhagen. This renewed partnership reflects the continued momentum behind hybrid commerce-where physical and digital trade intersect to create smarter, more flexible buying experiences.

As the Nordic fashion ecosystem expands with energy and innovation, Mandatory has become a magnet for trendsetting brands and forward-looking retailers. On NuORDER's wholesale platform, buyer activity from Nordic-region retailers surged by 39.4% year over year in Q1 2025 (January to March).

"Retailers in the Nordic region have been quick to adopt digital tools to enhance the efficiency of their buying processes. The increase in buyer activity on the NuORDER platform early this year clearly indicates a growing market demand and a renewed engagement within the industry," said Chris Akrimi, General Manager of NuORDER by Lightspeed. "The Mandatory event presents a unique opportunity for brands and retailers to combine physical meetings with digital ordering, a trend we expect to see adopted globally as the retail industry seeks to evolve and streamline its operations."

"We are looking forward to another successful execution of our hybrid virtual and in-person buying event for our brands and retail buyers who are participating," said Mads Petersen, of Mandatory. "This unique event provides buyers with the efficient digital buying processes they expect today and marries it with the relationship-building opportunity of face-to-face meetings. This is the future of buying events, and our brands and retailers vastly benefit from participating year after year."

The third edition of the event will spotlight an exciting blend of contemporary Scandinavian names, Henrik Vibskov, Les Deux, Mads Nørgaard Copenhagen, ATP Atelier, Nudie Jeans, KA_YO; alongside a curated selection of like-minded international brands, including Massimo Alba, Universal Works, Filson, Drykorn, Marni Eyewear, Pyrenex and Harris Wharf London.

"In these challenging times, we remain committed to creating a platform entirely designed around the needs of both brands and buyers. Data-driven insights are more critical than ever for evaluating and growing businesses, and our ongoing collaboration with NuORDER underscores how seriously we take this mission," said Clara Leone, Co-owner of Mandatory. "Equally important is our continued focus on bringing in top global accounts. August's edition will again prioritize attracting leading Nordic retailers and key international players, ensuring a dynamic and successful three-day event."

For more information on the brands and retailers participating in the Mandatory CPH event August 5-7, visit: https://mandatorycph.com/.

About Mandatory

Mandatory is a contemporary mid-high-end market platform dedicated to fostering strong, sustainable relationships between brands and buyers. With a focus on clarity, integrity, and strategic partnerships, Mandatory is redefining how the industry operates in a competitive landscape.

About NuORDER by Lightspeed

NuORDER by Lightspeed is a leading B2B commerce platform powering wholesale buying and selling. NuORDER offers a full suite of commerce solutions engineered to streamline the way brands sell their products all around the world while providing retailers with the insights they need to make better buying decisions. Today, more than 3,000 brands and more than 100,000 retailers use NuORDER to transform their wholesale operations. Lightspeed acquired NuORDER in 2021.

Powering the businesses that are the backbone of the global economy, Lightspeed's one-stop commerce platform helps merchants innovate to simplify, scale, and provide exceptional customer experiences. Lightspeed's cloud commerce solution transforms and unifies online and physical operations, multichannel sales, expansion to new locations, global payments, financial solutions, and connection to supplier networks.

Founded in Montréal, Canada in 2005, Lightspeed is dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: LSPD) and Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: LSPD). With teams across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, the company serves retail, hospitality, and golf businesses in over 100 countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250523148406/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Laura Baumgartner

Asylum Public Relations

lbaumgartner@asylumpr.com

(855) 462-7958