Generix, a global business software company offering an expansive portfolio of SaaS solutions for supply chain, finance, commerce, and B2B integration, today announces it has been recognized by Gartner in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems (WMS).

This is the seventh consecutive year that Generix has been recognized for its portfolio of WMS Solutions. Designed to scale as supply chain operations grow from simple to complex flows, Generix WMS and Solochain WMS are currently in more than 2,000 warehouses globally.

"We are honored to be recognized in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant WMS for the seventh consecutive year. Generix continues its commitment to providing WMS for every warehousing need at a global scale. With our two recognized WMS solutions, Generix WMS and Solochain WMS, we continue to innovate to better serve customer needs with the introduction of industry game-changing AI use-cases such as resource planning and computer vision," said Si-Mohamed Saïd, Chief Marketing Product Officer, Generix.

Generix offers a comprehensive portfolio of supply chain solutions, encompassing transportation and yard management, logistics and order replenishment management, as well as electronic data interchange (EDI). The Generix product suite also includes a Transportation Management System (TMS), omnichannel order management, and in-store inventory management-enhanced further by the acquisitions of DDS and Keyneo.

Generix WMS is a global, customizable warehouse management system with in-depth functionality and unlimited scale. Generix Solochain is a fast-start warehouse management system with proven, out-of-the-box functionality and the flexibility to quickly adapt.

Earlier this year, Generix launched Solochain Now, a WMS packaged solution bringing together the core capabilities of Solochain WMS services and industry best-practices and enabling companies to be up-and-running in as little as 16 weeks. The packaged solution offers best-in-class functionality quickly, integrating standard business processes and industry best practices. The pre-integrated configuration quickly adapts to new priorities without overloading IT resources.

About Generix

Generix is a global SaaS company helping connect businesses together to turn each digital connection into digital value. It offers a leading portfolio of cloud solutions and services powered by AI to drive with confidence the most mission-critical digital business processes in supply chain, finance and commerce. It also provides end-to-end B2B integration and collaboration solutions so companies can fully operate across digital business networks. Nearly 900 Generix talents are dedicated to best serve over 5,000 customers across more than 60 countries. The company helps to process more than 17 billion messages, prepare more 600 million pallets, manage over 500 million invoices and more than 1 million transport operations per year. Generix believes in the immense growth potential of the networked economy in a sustainable world. More info: www.generixgroup.com

