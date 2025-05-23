Kioxia Holdings Corporation (TOKYO:285A), a world leader in memory solutions, today announced that it had won the IPO of the Year award in the Equity category at the DealWatch Awards 2024, organized by DealWatch, the most authoritative source of real-time intelligence for deal activity within Japan's capital markets. The award was presented at a ceremony held on May 20.

The DealWatch Awards recognize outstanding issuers of bonds or equities in the Japanese capital market, as well as Japanese issuers who have conducted offerings overseas, and the securities firms that manage these transactions. The awards for 2024 comprised six categories: Overall, Bonds, Local Government Bonds, Cross-Border Bonds, Sustainable Finance, and Equity. Selection is based on criteria such as the appropriateness of pricing in the issuance market, price formation after transition to the trading market, contribution to the development of capital markets, and innovative efforts, with the awards designed to promote Japan's markets to a global audience.

DealWatch commented positively on our listing on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market on December 18, 2024, stating it was "an unprecedented large-scale IPO adopting Japan's first pre-approval notification (S-1) procedure." They added, "Active discussions were conducted with institutional investors regarding appropriate pricing, effectively promoting the growth potential of the NAND market and the company's competitive edge, thereby stimulating demand from individual investors and institutional investors both domestically and internationally. This resulted in extremely strong after-market performance."

Moving forward, the Kioxia Group remains committed to fulfilling its corporate social responsibilities and striving for sustainable growth and enhanced corporate value to meet the expectations of its stakeholders.

About Kioxia

Kioxia is a world leader in memory solutions, dedicated to the development, production and sale of flash memory and solid-state drives (SSDs). In April 2017, its predecessor Toshiba Memory was spun off from Toshiba Corporation, the company that invented NAND flash memory in 1987. Kioxia is committed to uplifting the world with "memory" by offering products, services and systems that create choice for customers and memory-based value for society. Kioxia's innovative 3D flash memory technology, BiCS FLASH, is shaping the future of storage in high-density applications, including advanced smartphones, PCs, automotive systems, data centers and generative AI systems.

