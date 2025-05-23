AM Best has maintained its stable outlook on Spain's life insurance segment.

In its new Best's Market Segment Report, "Market Segment Outlook: Spain Life Insurance", AM Best highlights that market participants have successfully shifted product focus to the changing interest rate environment and expects technical provisions to remain at solid levels in 2025, reflecting the trend observed last year.

AM Best expects demand for traditional insurance products to remain robust in light of the healthy, though declining, interest rate environment, and states that companies should be able to continue offering attractive products while maintaining profit margins. However, AM Best will continue to monitor the interest rate path and its effects on guaranteed rate products, as well as its effects on product offerings.

To access a complimentary copy of this special report, please visit http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=354087.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com

