'Pub Delivery': Heineken brings fans' matchday ritual - and their 'lucky pub' - with them to Lisbon for the UEFA Women's Champions League final

AMSTERDAM, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Half of football fans have matchday rituals - and nearly as many (46%)* believe their superstitions can influence the score. For two Arsenal fans, that ritual meant watching every game from the same corner of The Twelve Pins bar in North London - same seats, same beers, same pre-match routine. So, when their team reached the UEFA Women's Champions League final, Heineken did what needed to be done: packed up their lucky pub setup and shipped it to Lisbon. Rebuilt inside a truck, it gave the two women the ultimate matchday experience - ready for the game at the Estádio José Alvalade, ritual and all.

For years, London-based Amelie Margaret Kirk and Sophie Hurst have made The Twelve Pins their matchday home - pints in hand, seats unchanged. As part of its ongoing celebration of football's most devoted hardcore fans and the women's game, Heineken transformed their personal tradition into a portable pre-match pub experience.

Painstakingly recreated and transported over 2,200 kilometres from North London to the heart of Lisbon, every detail of their ritual was brought to life - beermats, bar stools, pint glasses and all - so they could follow the same routine they believe helps set their team up for success. For these two superstitious fans, it's not just a pub - it's a travelling talisman.

Of course, it wouldn't be a real pub without Heineken on tap. Football legend and former Lioness, Jill Scott MBE, will be hitching a ride to raise a glass with two of football's most superstitious fans.

Jill Scott MBE, former England midfielder, says: "I've seen plenty of matchday rituals over the years - some hilarious, some heartfelt, but all completely serious to the person who believes in them. I love that Heineken is matching the energy of superstitious fans at the UEFA Women's Champions League final. It makes me happy to see hardcore fans of the women's game being acknowledged and celebrated in this way."

Nabil Nasser, Global Head of Heineken® Brand, says: "Who are we to stand between superstitious fans and their matchday rituals? From recreating a lucky pub at the UEFA Women's Champions League final to shining a light on the fans who make the game what it is, 'Cheers to the Superstitious Fans' is all about celebrating fandom in all its forms. Since joining the women's game in 2021, we've seen it grow in incredible ways-and we're proud to continue championing that momentum."

Heineken has supported the UEFA Women's Champions League since 2021 and continues to spotlight the stories of real hardcore fans whose love for the game makes football more than just a sport.

