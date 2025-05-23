Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 23
[23.05.25]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|22.05.25
|IE00BN4GXL63
|13,286,600.00
|EUR
|0
|128,776,494.12
|9.6922
|22.05.25
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|981,358.02
|97.3569
|22.05.25
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|368,600.00
|EUR
|0
|40,725,620.76
|110.4873
|22.05.25
|IE00BMDWWS85
|46,825.00
|USD
|0
|5,477,351.86
|116.9749
|22.05.25
|IE00BN0T9H70
|51,240.00
|GBP
|0
|5,824,940.46
|113.6796
|22.05.25
|IE00BKX90X67
|55,739.00
|EUR
|0
|5,994,493.10
|107.5458
|22.05.25
|IE00BKX90W50
|14,997.00
|CHF
|0
|1,455,349.56
|97.0427
|22.05.25
|IE000L1I4R94
|68,953.00
|USD
|0
|751,981.89
|10.9057
|22.05.25
|IE000LJG9WK1
|1,897,712.00
|GBP
|0
|18,881,022.33
|9.9494
|22.05.25
|IE000JL9SV51
|370,471.00
|USD
|0
|4,144,995.65
|11.1884
|22.05.25
|IE000BQ3SE47
|3,710,547.00
|SEK
|0
|397,059,143.47
|107.0083
|22.05.25
|IE000LSFKN16
|636,306.00
|SEK
|0
|6,392,324.99
|10.046
|22.05.25
|IE000LH4DDC2
|272,747.00
|SEK
|0
|2,909,696.00
|10.6681
|22.05.25
|IE000WXLHR76
|945,673.00
|SEK
|0
|10,036,868.92
|10.6135
|22.05.25
|IE000P7C7930
|46,366.00
|SEK
|0
|501,886.11
|10.8244
|22.05.25
|IE000061JZE2
|901,028.00
|SEK
|0
|9,750,360.94
|10.8214
|22.05.25
|IE000CV0WWL4
|18,900,000.00
|JPY
|0
|1,909,293,185.62
|101.0208
|22.05.25
|IE0002A3VE77
|700,000.00
|EUR
|0
|8,133,075.27
|11.6187
|22.05.25
|IE000YMBL844
|2,010,000.00
|USD
|0
|19,730,392.33
|9.8161
