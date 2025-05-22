Anzeige
Freitag, 23.05.2025
Neues Milliarden-Ziel im Kupfergürtel der Anden? Explorationspotenzial sprengt alle Erwartungen
WKN: A2P55X | ISIN: US9189052098
NASDAQ
20.05.25 | 22:00
15,630 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.05.2025 22:18 Uhr
Valhi, Inc.: Valhi Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend And Results Of Annual Stockholder Meeting

Finanznachrichten News

Dallas, Texas, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valhi, Inc. (NYSE: VHI) announced today that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of eight cents ($0.08) per share on its common stock, payable on June 26, 2025 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 9, 2025.

Valhi also announced that at its annual stockholder meeting held on May 22, 2025, its stockholders:

  • elected each of Thomas E. Barry, Loretta J. Feehan, Terri L. Herrington, W. Hayden McIlroy, Gina A. Norris, Michael S. Simmons and Mary A. Tidlund as a director for a one-year term; and
  • adopted a resolution that approved, on a nonbinding advisory basis, the compensation of its named executive officers as disclosed in the proxy statement for the 2025 annual stockholder meeting.

Valhi, Inc. is engaged in the chemicals (TiO2), component products (security products and recreational marine components) and real estate management and development industries.

* * * * *

Investor Relations Contact

Bryan A. Hanley
Senior Vice President and Treasurer
Tel. 972-233-1700


