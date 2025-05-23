PRESS RELEASE

AB SCIENCE ANNOUNCES THE SETTLEMENT DELIVERY OF ITS LATEST CAPITAL INCREASE FOR €1.8 MILLION

Paris, May 23, 2025, 8am CET

AB Science S.A. (the "Company" or "AB Science", Euronext - FR0010557264 - AB) today announces the settlement and delivery of its capital increase announced on May 20, 2025 for an amount of €1.8 million, subscribed by a limited number of investors.

This transaction strengthens the Company's cash position and enables it to cover its financing needs in 2025 and beyond the next 12 months, taking into account the explanations set out in section 5.2.1.5 (note 2) of the 2024 financial report.

About masitinib

Masitinib is a novel oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is being developed to target mast cells and macrophages, key immune cells, through inhibition of a limited number of kinases. Due to its unique mode of action, the Company believed that masitinib can be developed in a wide range of diseases, including oncology, inflammatory diseases, and certain central nervous system diseases. In oncology, through its immunotherapy activity, masitinib may have an effect on survival, alone or in combination with chemotherapy. Through its activity on mast cells and microglial cells and therefore its inhibitory effect on the activation of the inflammatory process, masitinib may have an effect on the symptoms associated with certain inflammatory and central nervous system diseases.

About AB8939

AB8939 is a new synthetic microtubule-destabilizing drug candidate. Preclinical data suggests that AB8939 has broad anticancer activity, with a notable advantage over standard chemotherapies that target microtubules of being able to overcome P-glycoprotein (Pgp) and myeloperoxidase (MPO) mediated drug resistance. Development of drug resistance often restricts the clinical efficacy of microtubule-targeting chemotherapy drugs (for example, taxanes and vinca alkaloids); thus, AB8939 has the potential to be developed in numerous oncology indications.

About AB Science

Founded in 2001, AB Science is a pharmaceutical company specializing in the research, development and commercialization of protein kinase inhibitors (PKIs), a class of targeted proteins whose action are key in signaling pathways within cells. Our programs target only diseases with high unmet medical needs, often lethal with short term survival or rare or refractory to previous line of treatment. AB Science has developed a proprietary portfolio of molecules and the Company's lead compound, masitinib, has already been registered for veterinary medicine and is being developed in human medicine in oncology, neurological diseases, inflammatory diseases and viral diseases. The company is headquartered in Paris, France, and listed on Euronext Paris (ticker: AB). Further information is available on AB Science's website: www.ab-science.com.

