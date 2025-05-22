EPLUS INC.: ePlus Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Fourth Quarter And Full Year Gross Profit And Gross Margin Improved Year Over Year; Double Digit EPS Growth for Fourth Quarter

Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2025

• Net sales decreased 10.2% to $498.1 million from last year's fourth quarter; Technology business net sales decreased 10.4% to $487.2 million; service revenues increased 33.0% to $104.9 million. • Technology business gross billings decreased 5.4% to $789.0 million. • Consolidated gross profit increased 11.8% to $145.8 million. • Consolidated gross margin was 29.3%, compared to 23.5% last year. • Net earnings increased 14.6% to $25.2 million. • Adjusted EBITDA increased 19.1% to $43.8 million. • Diluted earnings per share increased 15.9% to $0.95. Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per common share increased 19.4% to $1.11.

Fiscal Year 2025

• Net sales decreased 7.0% to $2,068.8 million; Technology business net sales decreased 7.7% to $2,009.1 million; service revenues increased 37.1% to $400.4 million. • Technology business gross billings decreased 1.5% to $3,280.4 million. • Consolidated gross profit increased 3.3% to $569.1 million. • Consolidated gross margin was 27.5%, compared to 24.8% for fiscal year 2024. • Net earnings decreased 6.7% to $108.0 million. • Adjusted EBITDA decreased 6.4% to $178.2 million. • Diluted earnings per share decreased 6.5% to $4.05. Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share decreased 5.1% to $4.67.

HERNDON, Va., May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ: PLUS), a leading provider of technology and financing solutions, today announced financial results for the three months and fiscal year ended March 31, 2025.

Management Comment

"During the fourth quarter, we delivered double digit growth across several key metrics, including gross profit, net earnings and EPS," commented Mark Marron, president and CEO of ePlus. "We are benefiting from evolving industry trends of increased ratable and subscription revenue models, which are driving a greater gross to net percentage and can provide long term visibility and profitability. Our services-led approach resulted in services revenue increasing 33% in the quarter and 37% for the full year. This contributed to significant gross margin expansion. Through both organic initiatives and acquisitions, our business is expanding to serve diverse end markets with long-term secular demand drivers, including AI, cyber security and cloud, among others."

Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Results

For the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025, as compared to the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2024:

Consolidated net sales decreased 10.2% to $498.1 million, from $554.5 million.

Technology business net sales decreased to $487.2 million from $544.1 million as lower product sales were partially offset by higher service revenues. Technology business gross billings decreased 5.4% to $789.0 million from $834.3 million.

Product sales decreased 17.8% to $382.4 million from $465.2 million due to decreases in net sales of networking and collaboration products, partially offset by increases in cloud and security products. Product margin was 26.6%, up from 19.3% last year due to a higher proportion of third-party maintenance, software subscriptions, and services sold in the current quarter, which are recorded on a net basis.

Professional service revenues increased 48.4% from last year to $60.4 million from $40.7 million, primarily due to the acquisition of Bailiwick Services, LLC. Gross margin declined to 35.9% from 50.0% due to the addition of Bailiwick Services, LLC and a shift in the mix of services provided.

Managed service revenues increased 16.6% to $44.5 million due to ongoing growth in these offerings, including Enhanced Maintenance Support and Cloud services. Gross profit from managed services increased 11.3% from last year due to the increase in revenues, offset by a decline in gross margin. Managed service gross margin declined to 29.1% from 30.5%.

Financing business segment net sales increased 4.9% to $10.9 million, from $10.4 million due to increases in transactional gains and portfolio earnings, offset by lower post-contract earnings. Gross profit in the financing business segment increased $0.7 million from $8.8 million last year to $9.5 million this year, due to the increase in net sales.

Consolidated gross profit increased 11.8% to $145.8 million, from $130.3 million. Consolidated gross margin was 29.3%, compared with last year 23.5%.

Operating expenses were $111.0 million, up 9.6% from $101.3 million last year, primarily due to increases in salaries and benefits from additional headcount, general and administrative expenses, and acquisition-related depreciation and amortization expenses, partially offset by a decrease in variable compensation. Our headcount at the end of the quarter was 2,199, up 299 from a year ago, primarily due to the acquisition of Bailiwick Services, LLC on August 19, 2024. Of this year's 299 additional employees, 272 are customer-facing employees.

Consolidated operating income increased 19.6% to $34.7 million and earnings before tax increased 14.9% to $35.8 million. Other income was $1.1 million compared to $2.2 million last year, due to foreign currency transaction losses being recognized in the current year quarter while foreign currency transaction gains were recognized in the prior year quarter, offset by higher interest income.

Our effective tax rate for the current quarter was 29.7%, slightly higher than the prior year quarter of 29.5%.

Net earnings increased 14.6% to $25.2 million.

Adjusted EBITDA in the technology business increased 21.1% and increased 4.6% in the financing business segment, and when combined, resulted in an increase of 19.1% to $43.8 million.

Diluted earnings per share was $0.95, compared with $0.82 in the prior year quarter. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $1.11, compared with $0.93 in the prior year quarter.

Fiscal Year 2025 Results

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, as compared to the prior fiscal year ended March 31, 2024:

Consolidated net sales decreased 7.0% to $2,068.8 million, from $2,225.3 million.

Technology business net sales decreased 7.7% to $2,009.1 million, from $2,175.9 million due to lower product sales, partially offset by higher service revenues. Technology business gross billings decreased 1.5% to $3,280.4 million from $3,329.8 million.

Product sales decreased 14.6% to $1,608.8 million due to declines in customer demand, as well as a shift in product mix. Gross profit from sales of products decreased 6.1% to $373.6 million from $397.6 million due to lower sales combined with a shift in mix towards third-party maintenance and services, which are recorded on a net basis.

Professional service revenues increased 48.2% primarily due to the acquisition of Bailiwick Services, LLC. Gross margin declined to 39.5% from 44.1% for the same period in the prior year.

Managed service revenues increased 24.6% to $171.3 million from $137.5 million due to ongoing growth in these offerings, including Enhanced Maintenance Support, Cloud services, and Service Desk services. Gross profit from managed services increased 20.3% to $51.3 million from $42.7 million due to the increase in revenues. Gross margin declined slightly to 29.9% from 31.0% last year.

Financing business segment net sales increased 20.7% to $59.6 million from $49.4 million due to higher transactional gains and portfolio earnings offset by lower post-contract earnings. Gross profit in the Financing business segment increased $11.4 million primarily due to the increase in net sales.

Consolidated gross profit increased to $569.1 million from $550.8 million. Consolidated gross margin was 27.5%, compared with last year's gross margin of 24.8%, due to higher product gross margin, offset by lower service gross margin.

Operating expenses were $427.7 million, up 9.0% from $392.5 million last year, primarily due to increases in salaries and benefits and general and administrative costs, both of which were due to increases in personnel. The increases in depreciation and amortization and acquisition-related amortization and expenses were due to the acquisition of Bailiwick Services, LLC.

Consolidated operating income decreased 10.6% to $141.4 million. Earnings before tax decreased 7.6% to $148.8 million. Other income was $7.4 million compared to $2.8 million last year, primarily due to higher interest income, partially offset by higher foreign currency transaction losses.

Our effective tax rate for the current year period was 27.5%, lower than last year's 28.1%, primarily due to lower state taxes.

Net earnings decreased 6.7% to $108.0 million.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 6.4% to $178.2 million.

Diluted earnings per common share was $4.05, compared with $4.33 in the prior year. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per common share was $4.67, compared with $4.92 in the prior year.

Please see the included financial tables for a reconciliation of the following non-GAAP financial measures: (i) Adjusted EBITDA, (ii) Adjusted EBITDA for business segments, (iii) non-GAAP Net Earnings and (iv) non-GAAP Net Earnings per Common Share - Diluted.

Balance Sheet Highlights

As of March 31, 2025, cash and cash equivalents were $389.4 million, up from $253.0 million as of March 31, 2024, as cash provided by operations was partially offset by funds used for the acquisition of Bailiwick Services, LLC and repurchases of our common stock. Inventory decreased 13.8% to $120.4 million compared with $139.7 million as of March 31, 2024. Accounts receivable-trade, net decreased 19.8% to $517.1 million from $644.6 million as of March 31, 2024. Total stockholders' equity as of March 31, 2025, was $977.6 million, compared with $901.8 million as of March 31, 2024. Total shares outstanding were 26.5 million as of March 31, 2025, and 27.0 million as of March 31, 2024.

Fiscal Year Guidance

ePlus is initiating fiscal year 2026 guidance over the prior fiscal year for net sales growth of low single digits, and gross profit and adjusted EBITDA in the mid single digits. This guidance assumes some level of impact from economic uncertainty but does not factor in recessionary conditions or other unexpected developments. ePlus cannot predict with reasonable certainty and without unreasonable effort, the ultimate outcome of unusual gains and losses, the occurrence of matters creating GAAP tax impacts, fluctuations in interest expense or interest income and share-based compensation, and acquisition-related expenses. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to ePlus' results computed in accordance with GAAP. Accordingly, ePlus is unable to provide a reconciliation of GAAP net earnings to adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2026 forecast.

Summary and Outlook

"We are excited about the year ahead. We remain focused on engaging with our customers to deepen our relationships, the continued evolution of our service and product offerings, and our ability to attract new customers. Our industry is evolving, and we are well positioned in our fast-growing focus areas of AI, cloud, security, and networking. We continue to generate cash and will remain balanced and thoughtful in how we allocate our capital. While there are still many unknowns for fiscal 2026, including the evolving macro environment, I am confident in our teams' ability to continue making progress on our strategic priorities while driving profitability and accelerating shareholder value," concluded Mr. Marron.

Recent Corporate Developments/Recognitions

In the month of February:

Expanded Managed Services Portfolio with Support for Juniper Mist

Launched GRIT: Girls Re-Imagining Tomorrow 2025 Program

Named to CRN's MSP Elite 150 List for 2025

In the month of March:

Recognized on CRN's Tech Elite 250 List

Named F5's 2024 North America BeF5 Partner of the Year

In the month of April:

Named the 2024 VMware Fastest Growth Partner by Broadcom

Earned NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD Specialization Partner Status

Conference Call Information

ePlus will hold a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET on May 22, 2025:

Date: May 22, 2025 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET Audio Webcast (Live & Replay): https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/629736857



Live Call: (888) 596-4144 (toll-free/domestic)

(646) 968-2525 (international)



Archived Call: (800) 770-2030 (toll-free/domestic)

(609) 800-9909 (international)



Conference ID: 5394845# (live call and replay)

A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the call through May 29, 2025. A transcript of the call will also be available on the ePlus Investor Relations website at https://www.eplus.com/investors.

About ePlus inc.

ePlus is a customer-first, services-led, and results-driven industry leader offering transformative technology solutions and services to provide the best customer outcomes. Offering a full portfolio of solutions, including artificial intelligence, security, cloud and data center, networking, and collaboration, as well as managed, consultative and professional services, ePlus works closely with organizations across many industries to successfully navigate business challenges. With a long list of industry-leading partners and approximately 2,200 employees, our expertise has been honed over more than three decades, giving us specialized yet broad levels of experience and knowledge. ePlus is headquartered in Virginia, with locations in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email [email protected]. Connect with ePlus on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram.

ePlus, Where Technology Means More®.

ePlus® and ePlus products referenced herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

Forward-looking statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements," including, among other things, statements regarding the future financial performance of ePlus. Actual and anticipated future results may vary materially due to certain risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, financial exposure to losses upon translation of foreign currency rates, due to changing interest rates, tariffs, and due to inflation, including as a result of national and international political instability fostering uncertainty and volatility in the global economy; increases to our costs including wages and our ability to increase our prices to our customers as a result, or experience negative financial impacts due to our fixed customer pricing commitments; the loss of our key lenders or constricting credit availability as a result of changing interest rates or other economic conditions, which may result in adverse changes in our results of operations and financial position; significant adverse changes in our relationship with one or more of our larger customer accounts or vendors, including decreased account profitability, reductions in contracted services, or a loss of such relationships; a material decrease in the credit quality of our customer base, or a material increase in our credit losses, including by the federal government's actual or attempted termination for convenience, other contract termination or non-performance; our ability to remain secure during a cybersecurity attack or other information technology ("IT") outage, including disruptions in our, our vendors or a third party's IT systems and data and audio communication networks; our ability to secure our own and our customers' electronic and other confidential information, while maintaining compliance with evolving data privacy and cybersecurity regulatory laws and regulations and appropriately providing required notice and disclosure of cybersecurity incidents when and if necessary; ongoing remote work trends, and the increase in cybersecurity attacks that have occurred while employees work remotely and our ability to adequately train our personnel to prevent a cyber event; the possibility of a reduction of vendor incentives provided to us; our dependence on key personnel to maintain certain customer relationships, and our ability to hire, train, and retain sufficient qualified personnel by recruiting and retaining highly skilled, competent personnel, and vendor certifications; risks relating to use or capabilities of artificial intelligence ("AI") including social and ethical risks; our ability to manage a diverse product set of solutions, including AI products and services, in highly competitive markets with a number of key vendors; changes in the IT industry and/or rapid changes in product offerings, including the proliferation of the cloud, infrastructure as a service ("IaaS"), software as a service ("SaaS"), platform as a service ("PaaS"), and AI; supply chain issues, including a shortage of IT component parts and products, may increase our costs or cause a delay in fulfilling customer orders, or increase our need for working capital, or delay completing professional services, or purchasing IT products or services needed to support our internal infrastructure or operations, resulting in an adverse impact on our financial results; our inability to identify acquisition candidates, perform sufficient due diligence prior to completing an acquisition, successfully integrate a completed acquisition, or identify an opportunity for or successfully completing a business disposition, may affect our earnings; our ability to raise capital, maintain or increase as needed our lines of credit with vendors or our floor plan facility, obtain debt for our financing transactions, or the effect of those changes on our common stock price; our ability to implement comprehensive plans for the integration of sales forces, cost containment, asset rationalization, systems integration, and other key strategies following acquisitions; and other risks or uncertainties detailed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information set forth in this press release is current as of the date of this release and ePlus undertakes no duty or obligation to update this information either as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable U.S. securities law.

ePlus inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES







CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS







(in thousands, except per share amounts)





















March 31, 2025

March 31, 2024 ASSETS

















Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$389,375

$253,021 Accounts receivable-trade, net

517,114

644,616 Accounts receivable-other, net

53,803

46,884 Inventories

120,440

139,690 Financing receivables-net, current

169,025

102,600 Deferred costs

66,769

59,449 Other current assets

47,264

27,269 Total current assets

1,363,790

1,273,529









Financing receivables and operating leases-net

127,518

79,435 Deferred tax asset

3,658

5,620 Property, equipment and other assets-net

104,974

89,289 Goodwill

202,858

161,503 Other intangible assets-net

82,007

44,093 TOTAL ASSETS

$1,884,805

$1,653,469









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

















LIABILITIES

















Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$451,734

$315,676 Accounts payable-floor plan

89,527

105,104 Salaries and commissions payable

45,031

43,696 Deferred revenue

152,780

134,596 Non-recourse notes payable-current

27,456

23,288 Other current liabilities

31,355

34,630 Total current liabilities

797,883

656,990









Non-recourse notes payable-long-term

11,317

12,901 Deferred tax liability

1,454

- Other liabilities

96,528

81,799 TOTAL LIABILITIES

907,182

751,690









COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

















STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Preferred stock, $0.01 per share par value; 2,000 shares authorized; none outstanding

-

- Common stock, $0.01 per share par value; 50,000 shares authorized; 26,526 outstanding at March 31, 2025 and 26,952 outstanding at March 31, 2024

276

274 Additional paid-in capital

193,698

180,058 Treasury stock, at cost, 1,056 shares at March 31, 2025 and







447 shares at March 31, 2024

(70,748)

(23,811) Retained earnings

850,956

742,978 Accumulated other comprehensive income-foreign currency







translation adjustment

3,441

2,280 Total Stockholders' Equity

977,623

901,779 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$1,884,805

$1,653,469

ePlus inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended March 31,

Year Ended March 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024















Net sales













Product $393,240

$475,589

$1,668,412

$1,933,225 Services 104,874

78,872

400,377

292,077 Total 498,114

554,461

2,068,789

2,225,302















Cost of sales













Product 282,088

377,247

1,241,115

1,493,293 Services 70,262

46,869

258,553

181,216 Total 352,350

424,116

1,499,668

1,674,509















Gross profit 145,764

130,345

569,121

550,793















Selling, general, and administrative 102,984

95,403

399,744

367,734 Depreciation and amortization 7,493

5,204

25,753

21,025 Interest and financing costs 572

723

2,211

3,777 Operating expenses 111,049

101,330

427,708

392,536















Operating income 34,715

29,015

141,413

158,257















Other income (expense), net 1,124

2,163

7,426

2,836















Earnings before taxes 35,839

31,178

148,839

161,093















Provision for income taxes 10,643

9,195

40,861

45,317















Net earnings $25,196

$21,983

$107,978

$115,776















Net earnings per common share-basic $0.96

$0.83

$4.07

$4.35 Net earnings per common share-diluted $0.95

$0.82

$4.05

$4.33















Weighted average common shares outstanding-basic 26,307

26,644

26,503

26,610 Weighted average common shares outstanding-diluted 26,422

26,806

26,666

26,717

Technology Business



Three Months Ended March 31,





Year Ended March 31,





2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change

(in thousands)





(in thousands)



























Net sales





















Product $382,371

$465,228

(17.8 %)

$1,608,768

$1,883,809

(14.6 %) Professional services 60,354

40,679

48.4 %

229,030

154,549

48.2 % Managed services 44,520

38,193

16.6 %

171,347

137,528

24.6 % Total 487,245

544,100

(10.4 %)

2,009,145

2,175,886

(7.7 %)























Gross profit





















Product 101,647

89,559

13.5 %

373,557

397,618

(6.1 %) Professional services 21,638

20,342

6.4 %

90,517

68,194

32.7 % Managed services 12,974

11,661

11.3 %

51,307

42,667

20.3 % Total 136,259

121,562

12.1 %

515,381

508,479

1.4 %























Selling, general, and administrative 98,760

91,846

7.5 %

383,335

353,540

8.4 % Depreciation and amortization 7,493

5,204

44.0 %

25,753

20,951

22.9 % Interest and financing costs -

-

-

-

1,428

(100.0 %) Operating expenses 106,253

97,050

9.5 %

409,088

375,919

8.8 %























Operating income $30,006

$24,512

22.4 %

$106,293

$132,560

(19.8 %) Gross billings $788,965

$834,313

(5.4 %)

$3,280,447

$3,329,764

(1.5 %) Adjusted EBITDA $39,040

$32,239

21.1 %

$142,843

$164,409

(13.1 %)

Technology Business Gross Billings by Type



Three Months Ended March 31,





Year Ended March 31,





2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change

(in thousands)





(in thousands)



























Networking $213,621

$332,636

(35.8 %)

$929,708

$1,172,274

(20.7 %) Cloud 220,967

183,008

20.7 %

865,855

824,128

5.1 % Security 177,341

145,233

22.1 %

683,597

625,392

9.3 % Collaboration 18,295

23,849

(23.3 %)

120,369

120,960

(0.5 %) Other 51,347

58,634

(12.4 %)

244,997

262,439

(6.6 %) Product gross billings 681,571

743,360

(8.3 %)

2,844,526

3,005,193

(5.3 %) Service gross billings 107,394

90,953

18.1 %

435,921

324,571

34.3 % Total gross billings $788,965

$834 313

(5.4 %)

$3,280,447

$3,329,764

(1.5 %)

Technology Business Net Sales by Type



Three Months Ended March 31,





Year Ended March 31,





2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change

(in thousands)





(in thousands)



























Networking $178,820

$281,919

(36.6 %)

$781,703

$1,005,679

(22.3 %) Cloud 134,343

118,976

12.9 %

509,774

546,341

(6.7 %) Security 48,739

37,452

30.1 %

191,872

193,956

(1.1 %) Collaboration 8,205

12,067

(32.0 %)

55,483

65,714

(15.6 %) Other 12,264

14,814

(17.2 %)

69,936

72,119

(3.0 %) Total product 382,371

465,228

(17.8 %)

1,608,768

1,883,809

(14.6 %) Professional services 60,354

40,679

48.4 %

229,030

154,549

48.2 % Managed services 44,520

38,193

16.6 %

171,347

137,528

24.6 % Total net sales $487,245

$544,100

(10.4 %)

$2,009,145

$2,175,886

(7.7 %)

Technology Business Net Sales by Customer End Market



Three Months Ended March 31,





Year Ended March 31,





2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change

(in thousands)





(in thousands)



























Telecom, Media, & Entertainment $101,268

$142,333

(28.9 %)

$453,892

$547,525

(17.1 %) SLED 72,176

65,198

10.7 %

333,371

329,617

1.1 % Technology 65,078

111,418

(41.6 %)

300,465

379,720

(20.9 %) Healthcare 74,289

64,711

14.8 %

286,474

278,893

2.7 % Financial Services 44,097

69,239

(36.3 %)

174,798

243,630

(28.3 %) All other 130,337

91,201

42.9 %

460,145

396,501

16.1 % Total net sales $487,245

$544,100

(10.4 %)

$2,009,145

$2,175,886

(7.7 %)

Financing Business Segment



Three Months Ended March 31,





Year Ended March 31,





2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change

(in thousands)





(in thousands)



























Portfolio earnings $4,738

$3,824

23.9 %

$18,229

$13,937

30.8 % Transactional gains 4,594

2,681

71.4 %

28,866

19,016

51.8 % Post-contract earnings 1,132

2,944

(61.5 %)

11,295

14,301

(21.0 %) Other 405

912

(55.6 %)

1,254

2,162

(42.0 %) Net sales 10,869

10,361

4.9 %

59,644

49,416

20.7 %























Gross profit 9,505

8,783

8.2 %

53,740

42,314

27.0 %























Selling, general, and administrative 4,224

3,557

18.8 %

16,409

14,194

15.6 % Depreciation and amortization -

-

-

-

74

(100.0 %) Interest and financing costs 572

723

(20.9 %)

2,211

2,349

(5.9 %) Operating expenses 4,796

4,280

12.1 %

18,620

16,617

12.1 %























Operating income $4,709

$4,503

4.6 %

$35,120

$25,697

36.7 % Adjusted EBITDA $4,779

$4,566

4.6 %

$35,391

$26,032

36.0 %

ePlus inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP INFORMATION

We included reconciliations below for the following non-GAAP financial measures: (i) Adjusted EBITDA, (ii) Adjusted EBITDA for business segments, (iii) non-GAAP Net Earnings and (iv) non-GAAP Net Earnings per Common Share - Diluted.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net earnings calculated in accordance with US GAAP, adjusted for the following: interest expense, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, acquisition and integration expenses, provision for income taxes, and other income (expense). Adjusted EBITDA presented for the technology business segments and the financing business segment is defined as operating income calculated in accordance with US GAAP, adjusted for interest expense, share-based compensation, acquisition and integration expenses, and depreciation and amortization. We consider the interest on notes payable from our financing business segment and depreciation expense presented within cost of sales, which includes depreciation on assets financed as operating leases, to be operating expenses. As such, they are not included in the amounts added back to net earnings in the Adjusted EBITDA calculation.

Non-GAAP Net earnings and non-GAAP Net earnings per common share - diluted are based on net earnings calculated in accordance with US GAAP, adjusted to exclude other (income) expense, share based compensation, and acquisition related amortization and acquisition integration expenses, and the related tax effects.

We use the above non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental measures of our performance to gain insight into our operating performance and performance trends. We believe that such non-GAAP financial measures provide management and investors a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our business and operating results by excluding items that management believes are not reflective of our underlying operating performance. Accordingly, we believe that such non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results.

Our use of non-GAAP information as analytical tools has limitations, and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our financial results as reported under GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, might calculate adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net earnings and non-GAAP net earnings per common share or similarly titled measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as comparative measures.



Three Months Ended March 31,

Year Ended March 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

(in thousands) Consolidated





























GAAP: Net earnings $25,196

$21,983

$107,978

$115,776 Provision for income taxes 10,643

9,195

40,861

45,317 Share based compensation 1,611

2,586

9,996

9,731 Depreciation and amortization [1] 7,493

5,204

25,753

21,025 Acquisition related expenses -

-

1,072

- Interest and financing expense -

-

-

1,428 Other (income) expense, net [2] (1,124)

(2,163)

(7,426)

(2,836) Adjusted EBITDA $43,819

$36,805

$178,234

$190,441































Technology Business Segment













GAAP: Operating income $30,006

$24,512

$106,293

$132,560 Share based compensation 1,541

2,523

9,725

9,470 Depreciation and amortization [1] 7,493

5,204

25,753

20,951 Acquisition related expenses -

-

1,072

- Interest and financing costs -

-

-

1,428 Adjusted EBITDA $39,040

$32,239

$142,843

$164,409































Financing Business Segment













GAAP: Operating income $4,709

$4,503

$35,120

$25,697 Share based compensation 70

63

271

261 Depreciation and amortization [1] -

-

-

74 Adjusted EBITDA $4,779

$4,566

$35,391

$26,032



Three Months Ended March 31,

Year Ended March 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

(in thousands) GAAP: Earnings before taxes $35,839

$31,178

$148,839

$161,093 Share based compensation 1,611

2,586

9,996

9,731 Acquisition related expenses -

-

1,072

- Acquisition related amortization expense [3] 5,749

3,832

19,929

15,180 Other (income) expense, net [2] (1,124)

(2,163)

(7,426)

(2,836) Non-GAAP: Earnings before provision for income taxes 42,075

35,433

172,410

183,168















GAAP: Provision for income taxes 10,643

9,195

40,861

45,317 Share based compensation 479

767

2,742

2,772 Acquisition related expenses -

-

300

- Acquisition related amortization expense [3] 1,707

1,133

5,495

4,306 Other (income) expense, net [2] (334)

(641)

(1,990)

(831) Tax benefit (expense) on restricted stock 14

51

527

277 Non-GAAP: Provision for income taxes 12,509

10,505

47,935

51,841















Non-GAAP: Net earnings $29,566

$24,928

$124,475

$131,327

















Three Months Ended March 31,

Year Ended March 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024















GAAP: Net earnings per common share - diluted $0.95

$0.82

$4.05

$4.33















Share based compensation 0.04

0.07

0.27

0.27 Acquisition related expenses -

-

0.03

- Acquisition related amortization expense [3] 0.15

0.10

0.54

0.40 Other (income) expense, net [2] (0.03)

(0.06)

(0.20)

(0.07) Tax benefit (expense) on restricted stock -

-

(0.02)

(0.01) Total non-GAAP adjustments - net of tax 0.16

0.11

0.62

0.59















Non-GAAP: Net earnings per common share - diluted $1.11

$0.93

$4.67

$4.92



[1] Amount consists of depreciation and amortization for assets used internally. [2] Interest income and foreign currency transaction gains and losses. [3] Amount consists of amortization of intangible assets from acquired businesses.

SOURCE EPLUS INC.