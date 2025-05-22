Anzeige
Freitag, 23.05.2025
Neues Milliarden-Ziel im Kupfergürtel der Anden? Explorationspotenzial sprengt alle Erwartungen
WKN: 923612 | ISIN: US2942681071 | Ticker-Symbol: MLE
Frankfurt
23.05.25 | 08:04
56,00 Euro
-0,88 % -0,50
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
EPLUS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EPLUS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
56,0058,0010:06
56,0058,0008:27
PR Newswire
22.05.2025 22:05 Uhr
20 Leser
EPLUS INC.: ePlus Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Finanznachrichten News

Fourth Quarter And Full Year Gross Profit And Gross Margin Improved Year Over Year; Double Digit EPS Growth for Fourth Quarter

Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2025


Net sales decreased 10.2% to $498.1 million from last year's fourth quarter; Technology business net sales decreased 10.4% to $487.2 million; service revenues increased 33.0% to $104.9 million.

Technology business gross billings decreased 5.4% to $789.0 million.

Consolidated gross profit increased 11.8% to $145.8 million.

Consolidated gross margin was 29.3%, compared to 23.5% last year.

Net earnings increased 14.6% to $25.2 million.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 19.1% to $43.8 million.

Diluted earnings per share increased 15.9% to $0.95. Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per common share increased 19.4% to $1.11.


Fiscal Year 2025


Net sales decreased 7.0% to $2,068.8 million; Technology business net sales decreased 7.7% to $2,009.1 million; service revenues increased 37.1% to $400.4 million.

Technology business gross billings decreased 1.5% to $3,280.4 million.

Consolidated gross profit increased 3.3% to $569.1 million.

Consolidated gross margin was 27.5%, compared to 24.8% for fiscal year 2024.

Net earnings decreased 6.7% to $108.0 million.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 6.4% to $178.2 million.

Diluted earnings per share decreased 6.5% to $4.05. Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share decreased 5.1% to $4.67.

HERNDON, Va., May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ: PLUS), a leading provider of technology and financing solutions, today announced financial results for the three months and fiscal year ended March 31, 2025.

Management Comment

"During the fourth quarter, we delivered double digit growth across several key metrics, including gross profit, net earnings and EPS," commented Mark Marron, president and CEO of ePlus. "We are benefiting from evolving industry trends of increased ratable and subscription revenue models, which are driving a greater gross to net percentage and can provide long term visibility and profitability. Our services-led approach resulted in services revenue increasing 33% in the quarter and 37% for the full year. This contributed to significant gross margin expansion. Through both organic initiatives and acquisitions, our business is expanding to serve diverse end markets with long-term secular demand drivers, including AI, cyber security and cloud, among others."

Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Results

For the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025, as compared to the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2024:

Consolidated net sales decreased 10.2% to $498.1 million, from $554.5 million.

Technology business net sales decreased to $487.2 million from $544.1 million as lower product sales were partially offset by higher service revenues. Technology business gross billings decreased 5.4% to $789.0 million from $834.3 million.

Product sales decreased 17.8% to $382.4 million from $465.2 million due to decreases in net sales of networking and collaboration products, partially offset by increases in cloud and security products. Product margin was 26.6%, up from 19.3% last year due to a higher proportion of third-party maintenance, software subscriptions, and services sold in the current quarter, which are recorded on a net basis.

Professional service revenues increased 48.4% from last year to $60.4 million from $40.7 million, primarily due to the acquisition of Bailiwick Services, LLC. Gross margin declined to 35.9% from 50.0% due to the addition of Bailiwick Services, LLC and a shift in the mix of services provided.

Managed service revenues increased 16.6% to $44.5 million due to ongoing growth in these offerings, including Enhanced Maintenance Support and Cloud services. Gross profit from managed services increased 11.3% from last year due to the increase in revenues, offset by a decline in gross margin. Managed service gross margin declined to 29.1% from 30.5%.

Financing business segment net sales increased 4.9% to $10.9 million, from $10.4 million due to increases in transactional gains and portfolio earnings, offset by lower post-contract earnings. Gross profit in the financing business segment increased $0.7 million from $8.8 million last year to $9.5 million this year, due to the increase in net sales.

Consolidated gross profit increased 11.8% to $145.8 million, from $130.3 million. Consolidated gross margin was 29.3%, compared with last year 23.5%.

Operating expenses were $111.0 million, up 9.6% from $101.3 million last year, primarily due to increases in salaries and benefits from additional headcount, general and administrative expenses, and acquisition-related depreciation and amortization expenses, partially offset by a decrease in variable compensation. Our headcount at the end of the quarter was 2,199, up 299 from a year ago, primarily due to the acquisition of Bailiwick Services, LLC on August 19, 2024. Of this year's 299 additional employees, 272 are customer-facing employees.

Consolidated operating income increased 19.6% to $34.7 million and earnings before tax increased 14.9% to $35.8 million. Other income was $1.1 million compared to $2.2 million last year, due to foreign currency transaction losses being recognized in the current year quarter while foreign currency transaction gains were recognized in the prior year quarter, offset by higher interest income.

Our effective tax rate for the current quarter was 29.7%, slightly higher than the prior year quarter of 29.5%.

Net earnings increased 14.6% to $25.2 million.

Adjusted EBITDA in the technology business increased 21.1% and increased 4.6% in the financing business segment, and when combined, resulted in an increase of 19.1% to $43.8 million.

Diluted earnings per share was $0.95, compared with $0.82 in the prior year quarter. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $1.11, compared with $0.93 in the prior year quarter.

Fiscal Year 2025 Results

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, as compared to the prior fiscal year ended March 31, 2024:

Consolidated net sales decreased 7.0% to $2,068.8 million, from $2,225.3 million.

Technology business net sales decreased 7.7% to $2,009.1 million, from $2,175.9 million due to lower product sales, partially offset by higher service revenues. Technology business gross billings decreased 1.5% to $3,280.4 million from $3,329.8 million.

Product sales decreased 14.6% to $1,608.8 million due to declines in customer demand, as well as a shift in product mix. Gross profit from sales of products decreased 6.1% to $373.6 million from $397.6 million due to lower sales combined with a shift in mix towards third-party maintenance and services, which are recorded on a net basis.

Professional service revenues increased 48.2% primarily due to the acquisition of Bailiwick Services, LLC. Gross margin declined to 39.5% from 44.1% for the same period in the prior year.

Managed service revenues increased 24.6% to $171.3 million from $137.5 million due to ongoing growth in these offerings, including Enhanced Maintenance Support, Cloud services, and Service Desk services. Gross profit from managed services increased 20.3% to $51.3 million from $42.7 million due to the increase in revenues. Gross margin declined slightly to 29.9% from 31.0% last year.

Financing business segment net sales increased 20.7% to $59.6 million from $49.4 million due to higher transactional gains and portfolio earnings offset by lower post-contract earnings. Gross profit in the Financing business segment increased $11.4 million primarily due to the increase in net sales.

Consolidated gross profit increased to $569.1 million from $550.8 million. Consolidated gross margin was 27.5%, compared with last year's gross margin of 24.8%, due to higher product gross margin, offset by lower service gross margin.

Operating expenses were $427.7 million, up 9.0% from $392.5 million last year, primarily due to increases in salaries and benefits and general and administrative costs, both of which were due to increases in personnel. The increases in depreciation and amortization and acquisition-related amortization and expenses were due to the acquisition of Bailiwick Services, LLC.

Consolidated operating income decreased 10.6% to $141.4 million. Earnings before tax decreased 7.6% to $148.8 million. Other income was $7.4 million compared to $2.8 million last year, primarily due to higher interest income, partially offset by higher foreign currency transaction losses.

Our effective tax rate for the current year period was 27.5%, lower than last year's 28.1%, primarily due to lower state taxes.

Net earnings decreased 6.7% to $108.0 million.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 6.4% to $178.2 million.

Diluted earnings per common share was $4.05, compared with $4.33 in the prior year. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per common share was $4.67, compared with $4.92 in the prior year.

Please see the included financial tables for a reconciliation of the following non-GAAP financial measures: (i) Adjusted EBITDA, (ii) Adjusted EBITDA for business segments, (iii) non-GAAP Net Earnings and (iv) non-GAAP Net Earnings per Common Share - Diluted.

Balance Sheet Highlights

As of March 31, 2025, cash and cash equivalents were $389.4 million, up from $253.0 million as of March 31, 2024, as cash provided by operations was partially offset by funds used for the acquisition of Bailiwick Services, LLC and repurchases of our common stock. Inventory decreased 13.8% to $120.4 million compared with $139.7 million as of March 31, 2024. Accounts receivable-trade, net decreased 19.8% to $517.1 million from $644.6 million as of March 31, 2024. Total stockholders' equity as of March 31, 2025, was $977.6 million, compared with $901.8 million as of March 31, 2024. Total shares outstanding were 26.5 million as of March 31, 2025, and 27.0 million as of March 31, 2024.

Fiscal Year Guidance

ePlus is initiating fiscal year 2026 guidance over the prior fiscal year for net sales growth of low single digits, and gross profit and adjusted EBITDA in the mid single digits. This guidance assumes some level of impact from economic uncertainty but does not factor in recessionary conditions or other unexpected developments. ePlus cannot predict with reasonable certainty and without unreasonable effort, the ultimate outcome of unusual gains and losses, the occurrence of matters creating GAAP tax impacts, fluctuations in interest expense or interest income and share-based compensation, and acquisition-related expenses. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to ePlus' results computed in accordance with GAAP. Accordingly, ePlus is unable to provide a reconciliation of GAAP net earnings to adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2026 forecast.

Summary and Outlook

"We are excited about the year ahead. We remain focused on engaging with our customers to deepen our relationships, the continued evolution of our service and product offerings, and our ability to attract new customers. Our industry is evolving, and we are well positioned in our fast-growing focus areas of AI, cloud, security, and networking. We continue to generate cash and will remain balanced and thoughtful in how we allocate our capital. While there are still many unknowns for fiscal 2026, including the evolving macro environment, I am confident in our teams' ability to continue making progress on our strategic priorities while driving profitability and accelerating shareholder value," concluded Mr. Marron.

Recent Corporate Developments/Recognitions

In the month of February:

  • Expanded Managed Services Portfolio with Support for Juniper Mist
  • Launched GRIT: Girls Re-Imagining Tomorrow 2025 Program
  • Named to CRN's MSP Elite 150 List for 2025

In the month of March:

  • Recognized on CRN's Tech Elite 250 List
  • Named F5's 2024 North America BeF5 Partner of the Year

In the month of April:

  • Named the 2024 VMware Fastest Growth Partner by Broadcom
  • Earned NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD Specialization Partner Status

Conference Call Information

ePlus will hold a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET on May 22, 2025:

Date:

May 22, 2025

Time:

4:30 p.m. ET

Audio Webcast (Live & Replay):

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/629736857



Live Call:

(888) 596-4144 (toll-free/domestic)


(646) 968-2525 (international)



Archived Call:

(800) 770-2030 (toll-free/domestic)


(609) 800-9909 (international)



Conference ID:

5394845# (live call and replay)

A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the call through May 29, 2025. A transcript of the call will also be available on the ePlus Investor Relations website at https://www.eplus.com/investors.

About ePlus inc.

ePlus is a customer-first, services-led, and results-driven industry leader offering transformative technology solutions and services to provide the best customer outcomes. Offering a full portfolio of solutions, including artificial intelligence, security, cloud and data center, networking, and collaboration, as well as managed, consultative and professional services, ePlus works closely with organizations across many industries to successfully navigate business challenges. With a long list of industry-leading partners and approximately 2,200 employees, our expertise has been honed over more than three decades, giving us specialized yet broad levels of experience and knowledge. ePlus is headquartered in Virginia, with locations in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email [email protected]. Connect with ePlus on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram.

ePlus, Where Technology Means More®.

ePlus® and ePlus products referenced herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

Forward-looking statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements," including, among other things, statements regarding the future financial performance of ePlus. Actual and anticipated future results may vary materially due to certain risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, financial exposure to losses upon translation of foreign currency rates, due to changing interest rates, tariffs, and due to inflation, including as a result of national and international political instability fostering uncertainty and volatility in the global economy; increases to our costs including wages and our ability to increase our prices to our customers as a result, or experience negative financial impacts due to our fixed customer pricing commitments; the loss of our key lenders or constricting credit availability as a result of changing interest rates or other economic conditions, which may result in adverse changes in our results of operations and financial position; significant adverse changes in our relationship with one or more of our larger customer accounts or vendors, including decreased account profitability, reductions in contracted services, or a loss of such relationships; a material decrease in the credit quality of our customer base, or a material increase in our credit losses, including by the federal government's actual or attempted termination for convenience, other contract termination or non-performance; our ability to remain secure during a cybersecurity attack or other information technology ("IT") outage, including disruptions in our, our vendors or a third party's IT systems and data and audio communication networks; our ability to secure our own and our customers' electronic and other confidential information, while maintaining compliance with evolving data privacy and cybersecurity regulatory laws and regulations and appropriately providing required notice and disclosure of cybersecurity incidents when and if necessary; ongoing remote work trends, and the increase in cybersecurity attacks that have occurred while employees work remotely and our ability to adequately train our personnel to prevent a cyber event; the possibility of a reduction of vendor incentives provided to us; our dependence on key personnel to maintain certain customer relationships, and our ability to hire, train, and retain sufficient qualified personnel by recruiting and retaining highly skilled, competent personnel, and vendor certifications; risks relating to use or capabilities of artificial intelligence ("AI") including social and ethical risks; our ability to manage a diverse product set of solutions, including AI products and services, in highly competitive markets with a number of key vendors; changes in the IT industry and/or rapid changes in product offerings, including the proliferation of the cloud, infrastructure as a service ("IaaS"), software as a service ("SaaS"), platform as a service ("PaaS"), and AI; supply chain issues, including a shortage of IT component parts and products, may increase our costs or cause a delay in fulfilling customer orders, or increase our need for working capital, or delay completing professional services, or purchasing IT products or services needed to support our internal infrastructure or operations, resulting in an adverse impact on our financial results; our inability to identify acquisition candidates, perform sufficient due diligence prior to completing an acquisition, successfully integrate a completed acquisition, or identify an opportunity for or successfully completing a business disposition, may affect our earnings; our ability to raise capital, maintain or increase as needed our lines of credit with vendors or our floor plan facility, obtain debt for our financing transactions, or the effect of those changes on our common stock price; our ability to implement comprehensive plans for the integration of sales forces, cost containment, asset rationalization, systems integration, and other key strategies following acquisitions; and other risks or uncertainties detailed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information set forth in this press release is current as of the date of this release and ePlus undertakes no duty or obligation to update this information either as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable U.S. securities law.

ePlus inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





(in thousands, except per share amounts)












March 31, 2025


March 31, 2024

ASSETS










Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents


$389,375


$253,021

Accounts receivable-trade, net


517,114


644,616

Accounts receivable-other, net


53,803


46,884

Inventories


120,440


139,690

Financing receivables-net, current


169,025


102,600

Deferred costs


66,769


59,449

Other current assets


47,264


27,269

Total current assets


1,363,790


1,273,529






Financing receivables and operating leases-net


127,518


79,435

Deferred tax asset


3,658


5,620

Property, equipment and other assets-net


104,974


89,289

Goodwill


202,858


161,503

Other intangible assets-net


82,007


44,093

TOTAL ASSETS


$1,884,805


$1,653,469






LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY










LIABILITIES










Current liabilities:





Accounts payable


$451,734


$315,676

Accounts payable-floor plan


89,527


105,104

Salaries and commissions payable


45,031


43,696

Deferred revenue


152,780


134,596

Non-recourse notes payable-current


27,456


23,288

Other current liabilities


31,355


34,630

Total current liabilities


797,883


656,990






Non-recourse notes payable-long-term


11,317


12,901

Deferred tax liability


1,454


-

Other liabilities


96,528


81,799

TOTAL LIABILITIES


907,182


751,690






COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES










STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Preferred stock, $0.01 per share par value; 2,000 shares authorized; none outstanding


-


-

Common stock, $0.01 per share par value; 50,000 shares authorized; 26,526 outstanding

at March 31, 2025 and 26,952 outstanding at March 31, 2024


276


274

Additional paid-in capital


193,698


180,058

Treasury stock, at cost, 1,056 shares at March 31, 2025 and





447 shares at March 31, 2024


(70,748)


(23,811)

Retained earnings


850,956


742,978

Accumulated other comprehensive income-foreign currency





translation adjustment


3,441


2,280

Total Stockholders' Equity


977,623


901,779

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


$1,884,805


$1,653,469

ePlus inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended March 31,


Year Ended March 31,


2025


2024


2025


2024









Net sales








Product

$393,240


$475,589


$1,668,412


$1,933,225

Services

104,874


78,872


400,377


292,077

Total

498,114


554,461


2,068,789


2,225,302









Cost of sales








Product

282,088


377,247


1,241,115


1,493,293

Services

70,262


46,869


258,553


181,216

Total

352,350


424,116


1,499,668


1,674,509









Gross profit

145,764


130,345


569,121


550,793









Selling, general, and administrative

102,984


95,403


399,744


367,734

Depreciation and amortization

7,493


5,204


25,753


21,025

Interest and financing costs

572


723


2,211


3,777

Operating expenses

111,049


101,330


427,708


392,536









Operating income

34,715


29,015


141,413


158,257









Other income (expense), net

1,124


2,163


7,426


2,836









Earnings before taxes

35,839


31,178


148,839


161,093









Provision for income taxes

10,643


9,195


40,861


45,317









Net earnings

$25,196


$21,983


$107,978


$115,776









Net earnings per common share-basic

$0.96


$0.83


$4.07


$4.35

Net earnings per common share-diluted

$0.95


$0.82


$4.05


$4.33









Weighted average common shares outstanding-basic

26,307


26,644


26,503


26,610

Weighted average common shares outstanding-diluted

26,422


26,806


26,666


26,717

Technology Business



Three Months Ended March 31,




Year Ended March 31,




2025


2024


Change


2025


2024


Change


(in thousands)




(in thousands)















Net sales












Product

$382,371


$465,228


(17.8 %)


$1,608,768


$1,883,809


(14.6 %)

Professional services

60,354


40,679


48.4 %


229,030


154,549


48.2 %

Managed services

44,520


38,193


16.6 %


171,347


137,528


24.6 %

Total

487,245


544,100


(10.4 %)


2,009,145


2,175,886


(7.7 %)













Gross profit












Product

101,647


89,559


13.5 %


373,557


397,618


(6.1 %)

Professional services

21,638


20,342


6.4 %


90,517


68,194


32.7 %

Managed services

12,974


11,661


11.3 %


51,307


42,667


20.3 %

Total

136,259


121,562


12.1 %


515,381


508,479


1.4 %













Selling, general, and administrative

98,760


91,846


7.5 %


383,335


353,540


8.4 %

Depreciation and amortization

7,493


5,204


44.0 %


25,753


20,951


22.9 %

Interest and financing costs

-


-


-


-


1,428


(100.0 %)

Operating expenses

106,253


97,050


9.5 %


409,088


375,919


8.8 %













Operating income

$30,006


$24,512


22.4 %


$106,293


$132,560


(19.8 %)

Gross billings

$788,965


$834,313


(5.4 %)


$3,280,447


$3,329,764


(1.5 %)

Adjusted EBITDA

$39,040


$32,239


21.1 %


$142,843


$164,409


(13.1 %)


Technology Business Gross Billings by Type



Three Months Ended March 31,




Year Ended March 31,




2025


2024


Change


2025


2024


Change


(in thousands)




(in thousands)















Networking

$213,621


$332,636


(35.8 %)


$929,708


$1,172,274


(20.7 %)

Cloud

220,967


183,008


20.7 %


865,855


824,128


5.1 %

Security

177,341


145,233


22.1 %


683,597


625,392


9.3 %

Collaboration

18,295


23,849


(23.3 %)


120,369


120,960


(0.5 %)

Other

51,347


58,634


(12.4 %)


244,997


262,439


(6.6 %)

Product gross billings

681,571


743,360


(8.3 %)


2,844,526


3,005,193


(5.3 %)

Service gross billings

107,394


90,953


18.1 %


435,921


324,571


34.3 %

Total gross billings

$788,965


$834 313


(5.4 %)


$3,280,447


$3,329,764


(1.5 %)


Technology Business Net Sales by Type



Three Months Ended March 31,




Year Ended March 31,




2025


2024


Change


2025


2024


Change


(in thousands)




(in thousands)















Networking

$178,820


$281,919


(36.6 %)


$781,703


$1,005,679


(22.3 %)

Cloud

134,343


118,976


12.9 %


509,774


546,341


(6.7 %)

Security

48,739


37,452


30.1 %


191,872


193,956


(1.1 %)

Collaboration

8,205


12,067


(32.0 %)


55,483


65,714


(15.6 %)

Other

12,264


14,814


(17.2 %)


69,936


72,119


(3.0 %)

Total product

382,371


465,228


(17.8 %)


1,608,768


1,883,809


(14.6 %)

Professional services

60,354


40,679


48.4 %


229,030


154,549


48.2 %

Managed services

44,520


38,193


16.6 %


171,347


137,528


24.6 %

Total net sales

$487,245


$544,100


(10.4 %)


$2,009,145


$2,175,886


(7.7 %)


Technology Business Net Sales by Customer End Market



Three Months Ended March 31,




Year Ended March 31,




2025


2024


Change


2025


2024


Change


(in thousands)




(in thousands)















Telecom, Media, & Entertainment

$101,268


$142,333


(28.9 %)


$453,892


$547,525


(17.1 %)

SLED

72,176


65,198


10.7 %


333,371


329,617


1.1 %

Technology

65,078


111,418


(41.6 %)


300,465


379,720


(20.9 %)

Healthcare

74,289


64,711


14.8 %


286,474


278,893


2.7 %

Financial Services

44,097


69,239


(36.3 %)


174,798


243,630


(28.3 %)

All other

130,337


91,201


42.9 %


460,145


396,501


16.1 %

Total net sales

$487,245


$544,100


(10.4 %)


$2,009,145


$2,175,886


(7.7 %)


Financing Business Segment



Three Months Ended March 31,




Year Ended March 31,




2025


2024


Change


2025


2024


Change


(in thousands)




(in thousands)















Portfolio earnings

$4,738


$3,824


23.9 %


$18,229


$13,937


30.8 %

Transactional gains

4,594


2,681


71.4 %


28,866


19,016


51.8 %

Post-contract earnings

1,132


2,944


(61.5 %)


11,295


14,301


(21.0 %)

Other

405


912


(55.6 %)


1,254


2,162


(42.0 %)

Net sales

10,869


10,361


4.9 %


59,644


49,416


20.7 %













Gross profit

9,505


8,783


8.2 %


53,740


42,314


27.0 %













Selling, general, and administrative

4,224


3,557


18.8 %


16,409


14,194


15.6 %

Depreciation and amortization

-


-


-


-


74


(100.0 %)

Interest and financing costs

572


723


(20.9 %)


2,211


2,349


(5.9 %)

Operating expenses

4,796


4,280


12.1 %


18,620


16,617


12.1 %













Operating income

$4,709


$4,503


4.6 %


$35,120


$25,697


36.7 %

Adjusted EBITDA

$4,779


$4,566


4.6 %


$35,391


$26,032


36.0 %

ePlus inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP INFORMATION

We included reconciliations below for the following non-GAAP financial measures: (i) Adjusted EBITDA, (ii) Adjusted EBITDA for business segments, (iii) non-GAAP Net Earnings and (iv) non-GAAP Net Earnings per Common Share - Diluted.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net earnings calculated in accordance with US GAAP, adjusted for the following: interest expense, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, acquisition and integration expenses, provision for income taxes, and other income (expense). Adjusted EBITDA presented for the technology business segments and the financing business segment is defined as operating income calculated in accordance with US GAAP, adjusted for interest expense, share-based compensation, acquisition and integration expenses, and depreciation and amortization. We consider the interest on notes payable from our financing business segment and depreciation expense presented within cost of sales, which includes depreciation on assets financed as operating leases, to be operating expenses. As such, they are not included in the amounts added back to net earnings in the Adjusted EBITDA calculation.

Non-GAAP Net earnings and non-GAAP Net earnings per common share - diluted are based on net earnings calculated in accordance with US GAAP, adjusted to exclude other (income) expense, share based compensation, and acquisition related amortization and acquisition integration expenses, and the related tax effects.

We use the above non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental measures of our performance to gain insight into our operating performance and performance trends. We believe that such non-GAAP financial measures provide management and investors a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our business and operating results by excluding items that management believes are not reflective of our underlying operating performance. Accordingly, we believe that such non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results.

Our use of non-GAAP information as analytical tools has limitations, and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our financial results as reported under GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, might calculate adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net earnings and non-GAAP net earnings per common share or similarly titled measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as comparative measures.


Three Months Ended March 31,


Year Ended March 31,


2025


2024


2025


2024


(in thousands)

Consolidated
















GAAP: Net earnings

$25,196


$21,983


$107,978


$115,776

Provision for income taxes

10,643


9,195


40,861


45,317

Share based compensation

1,611


2,586


9,996


9,731

Depreciation and amortization [1]

7,493


5,204


25,753


21,025

Acquisition related expenses

-


-


1,072


-

Interest and financing expense

-


-


-


1,428

Other (income) expense, net [2]

(1,124)


(2,163)


(7,426)


(2,836)

Adjusted EBITDA

$43,819


$36,805


$178,234


$190,441

















Technology Business Segment








GAAP: Operating income

$30,006


$24,512


$106,293


$132,560

Share based compensation

1,541


2,523


9,725


9,470

Depreciation and amortization [1]

7,493


5,204


25,753


20,951

Acquisition related expenses

-


-


1,072


-

Interest and financing costs

-


-


-


1,428

Adjusted EBITDA

$39,040


$32,239


$142,843


$164,409

















Financing Business Segment








GAAP: Operating income

$4,709


$4,503


$35,120


$25,697

Share based compensation

70


63


271


261

Depreciation and amortization [1]

-


-


-


74

Adjusted EBITDA

$4,779


$4,566


$35,391


$26,032



Three Months Ended March 31,


Year Ended March 31,


2025


2024


2025


2024


(in thousands)

GAAP: Earnings before taxes

$35,839


$31,178


$148,839


$161,093

Share based compensation

1,611


2,586


9,996


9,731

Acquisition related expenses

-


-


1,072


-

Acquisition related amortization expense [3]

5,749


3,832


19,929


15,180

Other (income) expense, net [2]

(1,124)


(2,163)


(7,426)


(2,836)

Non-GAAP: Earnings before provision for income taxes

42,075


35,433


172,410


183,168









GAAP: Provision for income taxes

10,643


9,195


40,861


45,317

Share based compensation

479


767


2,742


2,772

Acquisition related expenses

-


-


300


-

Acquisition related amortization expense [3]

1,707


1,133


5,495


4,306

Other (income) expense, net [2]

(334)


(641)


(1,990)


(831)

Tax benefit (expense) on restricted stock

14


51


527


277

Non-GAAP: Provision for income taxes

12,509


10,505


47,935


51,841









Non-GAAP: Net earnings

$29,566


$24,928


$124,475


$131,327










Three Months Ended March 31,


Year Ended March 31,


2025


2024


2025


2024









GAAP: Net earnings per common share - diluted

$0.95


$0.82


$4.05


$4.33









Share based compensation

0.04


0.07


0.27


0.27

Acquisition related expenses

-


-


0.03


-

Acquisition related amortization expense [3]

0.15


0.10


0.54


0.40

Other (income) expense, net [2]

(0.03)


(0.06)


(0.20)


(0.07)

Tax benefit (expense) on restricted stock

-


-


(0.02)


(0.01)

Total non-GAAP adjustments - net of tax

0.16


0.11


0.62


0.59









Non-GAAP: Net earnings per common share - diluted

$1.11


$0.93


$4.67


$4.92


[1] Amount consists of depreciation and amortization for assets used internally.

[2] Interest income and foreign currency transaction gains and losses.

[3] Amount consists of amortization of intangible assets from acquired businesses.

SOURCE EPLUS INC.

© 2025 PR Newswire
