Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets III UCITS ETF USD Acc (LEML LN) Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets III UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 23-May-2025 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets III UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 22-May-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 14.5652 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8129210 CODE: LEML LN ISIN: FR0010435297 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010435297 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LEML LN LEI Code: 969500N5DB0ZB7WXWM76 Sequence No.: 390156 EQS News ID: 2144120 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

May 23, 2025 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)